Ethiopian men dominate 10,000m final on Day 1 of African… – AthleticsAfrica
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Africa

Ethiopian men dominate 10,000m final on Day 1 of African Championships in Mauritius

The Ethiopians led by Mogos Tiumay scooped the gold and silver medals ahead of rival Kenya in the first track final of the 22nd African Athletics Championships in Mauritius.

By

Published

Ethiopians dominate the men's 10000m podium with Mogos Tiumay taking the gold ahead of Chimdesa Debela. Kenya's Abraham Longosiwa settles for the bronze medal / Photo credit: Yaaseen Kahaar for AthleticsAfrica.
Ethiopians dominate the men's 10000m podium with Mogos Tiumay taking the gold ahead of Chimdesa Debela. Kenya's Abraham Longosiwa settles for the bronze medal / Photo credit: Yaaseen Kahaar for AthleticsAfrica.

Abraham Mogos Tiumay led an Ethiopian 1-2 to claim the men’s 10,000m title on the first day of competition at the 22nd African Athletics Championships in Mauritius.

The 25-year-old newcomer won in a time of 29:19.01 to take the first gold medal of Mauritius 2022 at the Cote d’Or national sport complex on Wednesday night.

His compatriot Gudeta Chimdesa Debela took the silver medal in 29:22.74 to join him on the podium, with Kenya’s Abraham Longosiwa taking bronze in 29:23.02.

Kenya’s Julius Kipkwony was fourth in 29:24.41 while Ethiopian Mulat Bazezew Gebeyehu finished in fifth place with 29:34.51.

South Africa claim victories in the other two finals decided on the opening day of competition.

Ischke Senekal won the women’s shot put with a new personal best of 16.40m. Carine Mekam Ndong Epse Bachetta of Gabon also threw a lifetime best shot of 15.87m for silver with South African Zonica Lindeque settling for the bronze medal with 15.79m.

Allan Cumming took gold medal in the men’s hammer with a throw of 69.13m with another South African Tshepang Makhethe (68.75m) and Egyptian Alaaeldin El Ashry (68.24) picking up the silver and bronze medals respectively.

Kenya's Ferdinard Omanyala wins 100m semi final 1 at the 2022 African Championships in Mauritius / Photo credit: Yaaseen Kahaar for AthleticsAfrica.
Kenya’s Ferdinard Omanyala wins 100m semi final 1 at the 2022 African Championships in Mauritius / Photo credit: Yaaseen Kahaar for AthleticsAfrica.
South Africa's Carina Horn wins the women's 100m semifinal 3 ahead of Tima Godbless of Nigeria at the 2022 African Championships in Mauritius / Photo credit: Yaaseen Kahaar for AthleticsAfrica.
South Africa’s Carina Horn wins the women’s 100m semifinal 3 ahead of Tima Godbless of Nigeria at the 2022 African Championships in Mauritius / Photo credit: Yaaseen Kahaar for AthleticsAfrica.

All set for 100m final showdown

Elsewhere, the big names progressed through the first round and semi-finals of the men’s and women’s 100m.

Reigning champion Akani Simbine of South Africa and Ferdinand Omanyala of Kenya both won their semi-finals.

Africa’s fastest man Omanyala has a world-leading time of 9.85 seconds in 2022 and the 26-year-old was fastest across the three semi-finals with a time of 10.07.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Gambian Gina Bass established a new personal best in the women’s semi-final, running in 11.08, same as South African Carina Horn, who looks good through the rounds.

Niger’s Seyni Moumouni Aminatou, who recently beat former Olympic champion Allyson Felix over 200m, clocked 11.05 to win her semi final too.

Day 1 Results

Official Results – Day 1

Meet The Authors

Yomi Omogbeja
Yomi Omogbeja
Chief Content Officer at Yomog Sports & Media / AthleticsAfrica | Website | + Posts

Yomi is the founder of Africa's number one track and field website - AthleticsAfrica. A multi award-winning editor, journalism innovator, media trainer, sports and digital transformation consultant.

In this article:, , , , ,

You May Also Like

Kenya's Ferdinard Omanyala wins 100m semi final 1 at the 2022 African Championships in Mauritius / Photo credit: Yaaseen Kahaar for AthleticsAfrica. Kenya's Ferdinard Omanyala wins 100m semi final 1 at the 2022 African Championships in Mauritius / Photo credit: Yaaseen Kahaar for AthleticsAfrica.

Galleria

In Pictures: Day 1 – African Athletics Championships Mauritius 2022

Photo Gallery of Day 1 at the 22nd CAA African Athletics Championships, Maurice 2022 - Wednesday 8 June 2022 from Cote D'or national stadium...

June 9, 2022
Le Morne peninsula / Photo credit: Trivago Le Morne peninsula / Photo credit: Trivago

Sport Trips

Coming to Maurice 2022: Here’s FIVE places to absolutely visit in Mauritius!

Here are the FIVE must visit beautiful places and scenery in Mauritius that you should visit if you are coming to Maurice 2022 on...

June 4, 2022
Team Nigeria 4x100m at the World U20 - Bydgoszcz 2016 / Photo credit: Yomi Omogbeja Team Nigeria 4x100m at the World U20 - Bydgoszcz 2016 / Photo credit: Yomi Omogbeja

Nigeria

Nigeria to send 53 athletes to 22nd African Championships Mauritius 2022

Team Nigeria to Maurice 2022 includes four defending African champions and World medallists such as: Ese Brume (Long Jump), Tobiloba Amusan (100m hurdles), Chioma...

June 1, 2022
Akani Simbine of South Africa celebrates winning gold as he crosses the line ahead of-silver-medalist Henricho Bruintjies of South Africa at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games / Photo credit: Getty Images Akani Simbine of South Africa celebrates winning gold as he crosses the line ahead of-silver-medalist Henricho Bruintjies of South Africa at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games / Photo credit: Getty Images

RSA

Simbine leads strong South African team to 2022 African Championships

Akani Simbine will lead an 89-member strong SA team, which also features World and Olympic champion Caster Semenya, to the 22nd CAA African Championships...

May 25, 2022