Cali22: Letsile Tebogo jogs 9.91 world U20 record on way to 100m gold – AthleticsAfrica
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Botswana

Cali22: Letsile Tebogo jogs 9.91 world U20 record on way to 100m gold

Botswana star Letsile Tebogo smashes his world U20 100m record, clocking 9.91 (0.8m/s) to retain his title, at the World Athletics U20 Championships in Cali, Colombia.

By

Published

Letsile Tebogo of Botswana and Benjamin Richardson of South Africa at Cali22
Botswana star Letsile Tebogo runs during the heats at the U20 world athletics championships in Cali / Photo: World Athletics

Botswana star Letsile Tebogo smashes his world U20 100m record, clocking 9.91 (0.8m/s) to retain his title, at the World Athletics U20 Championships in Cali, Colombia on Tuesday August 2.

The 19-year-old, who had set the world U20 record of 9.94 secs at the recent World Championships in Oregon, was in his usual element. A bullet start left the field trailing and the teenager striding away to the title.

By mid-race Tebogo was in full control and with 30m to go he raised his right hand and began wagging a finger at his nearest rival, Bouwahjgie Nkrumie of Jamaica all the way to the finish. 

Nkrumie grabbed silver in 10.02 while South Africa’s Benjamin Richardson clocked 10.12 to snatch the bronze medal by one thousandth of a second from Thailand’s Puripol Bonsoon, who was also timed at 10.12 in fourth.

“I saw they were scared of me, but I was also scared of them,” said Tebogo after the race when asked why the early celebration?

“When the gun went off I had to make sure I made the best start of my life and it was the best start of my life. I didn’t plan (the celebration) but as soon as my first step I knew the title was mine. I didn’t worry about the time. I didn’t look.”

Asked by journalists what he could have run if he went all out, Tebogo said as a matter of fact: “9.80.”

“We have more races to come, we didn’t want to go that far,” said Tebogo, who will enrol at the University of Oregon in the months ahead. “But this is my year as a junior, we have to leave (the record) here for the next generation to come and break it.” 

De Klerk defends her crown

In other events, South Africa’s Mine de Klerk retained her world U20 title in the women’s shot put with her third-round effort of 17.17m being decisive.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Turkey’s Pinar Akyol won her second consecutive silver with 16.84m while Poland’s Zuzana Maslana took bronze with a PB of 16.06m.

“I didn’t have the best qualifying so I was a little bit nervous but once I threw the first shot all the nerves just rolled off my shoulders and I enjoyed it,” said De Klerk after the competition.

“It wasn’t the best opener, but I was still happy with it and I just wanted to improve on every throw, and that’s what I did.”

Meet The Authors

Yomi Omogbeja
Yomi Omogbeja
Chief Content Officer at Yomog Sports & Media / AthleticsAfrica | Website | + Posts

Yomi is the founder of Africa's number one track and field website - AthleticsAfrica. A multi award-winning editor, journalism innovator, media trainer, sports and digital transformation consultant.

In this article:, , ,

You May Also Like

Ethiopia's Addisu Yihune wins the men's 5000m at the World Athletics U20 Championships Cali 22 / Photo credit: Marta Gorczynska for World Athletics Ethiopia's Addisu Yihune wins the men's 5000m at the World Athletics U20 Championships Cali 22 / Photo credit: Marta Gorczynska for World Athletics

Ethiopia

CALI22: Ethiopian Yihune takes World Athletics U20 Men’s 5000m Gold

Addisu Yihune of Ethiopia out-sprinted Merhawi Mebrahtu of Eritrea to claim the men’s 5000m title 14:03.05 to 14:03.33 at the World Athletics U20 Championships...

August 2, 2022
Kenya's Betty Chelangat, Ethiopia’s Tsiyon Abebe and Kenya’s Nancy Cherop on the podium after the women's 3000m medal presentation at the World Athletics U20 Championships Cali 22 / Photo credit: Marta Gorczynska for World Athletics Kenya's Betty Chelangat, Ethiopia’s Tsiyon Abebe and Kenya’s Nancy Cherop on the podium after the women's 3000m medal presentation at the World Athletics U20 Championships Cali 22 / Photo credit: Marta Gorczynska for World Athletics

Kenya

CALI22: Chelangat claims first Gold for Kenya in women’s 3000m

Team Kenya grabs the first gold medal of the World Athletics U20 Championships Cali22 after Betty Chelangat won the women’s 3000m final in 9:01.03...

August 2, 2022
Mine De Klerk of South Africa - Photo credit: Dan Vernon for WA Mine De Klerk of South Africa - Photo credit: Dan Vernon for WA

RSA

Strong Team South Africa announced for World U20 Championships in Cali

Mine de Klerk and Benjamin Richardson lead 47-member strong South African team to the World Athletics U20 Championships taking place in Cali, Colombia from...

July 15, 2022
Sinesipho Dambile (right) was crowned new men’s 200m champion after clocking 20.55 at the ASA Senior Track and Field National Championships at Green Point Athletics Stadium, Cape Town on Saturday 23 April 2022 / Photo credit: Tladi Khuele Sinesipho Dambile (right) was crowned new men’s 200m champion after clocking 20.55 at the ASA Senior Track and Field National Championships at Green Point Athletics Stadium, Cape Town on Saturday 23 April 2022 / Photo credit: Tladi Khuele

RSA

Dambile springs surprise 200m victory at 2022 ASA Senior Championships

Talented 20-year-old Sinesipho Dambile won the men's 200m gold in 20.55 seconds, holding off a challenge from national record holder and pre-race favourite Clarence...

April 24, 2022
Click to access the login or register cheese