Onyekwere hauls historic Discus gold for Nigeria at Commonwealth Games

The reigning African champion Chioma Onyekwere becomes the first Nigerian woman to win Commonwealth Games gold in the Discus Throw event at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Tuesday.

By

Published

Chioma Onyekwere of Team Nigeria wins gold in the Women's Discus Throw Final on day five of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games at Alexander Stadium on August 02, 2022 in the Birmingham, England. (Photo credit: B2022 Organisers)
Chioma Onyekwere of Team Nigeria wins gold in the Women's Discus Throw Final on day five of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games at Alexander Stadium on August 02, 2022 in the Birmingham, England. (Photo credit: B2022 Organisers)

The reigning African champion, African Games winner and Nigerian Discus record-holder is now the Commonwealth Games champion.

Chioma Onyekwere becomes the first Nigerian woman to win the Commonwealth Games gold medal in the Discus throw event at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Tuesday August 2.

The 28-year-old American-born Nigerian took the lead in a competitive women’s Discus competition in the fourth round, heaving a distance of 61.70m to overtake home favourite Jade Lally of England, who led from the first round with her opening throw of 57.33m.

Onyekwere threw 58.19 metres to win the 2022 CAA African Senior Championships at the Côte d’Or National Sports Complex in Mauritius in June.

Lally held on to take the silver medal with a best of 58.42m in the final round while the reigning Nigerian champion, Obiageri Amaechi, clinched the bronze medal with her 56.99m fifth round effort.

Chioma Onyekwere of Team Nigeria competes during the Women's Discus Throw Final on day five of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games
Chioma Onyekwere of Team Nigeria competes during the Women’s Discus Throw Final on day five of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games at Alexander Stadium on August 02, 2022 in the Birmingham, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Onyekwere was estatic on winning Nigeria‘s first Commonwealth Games medal in women’s discus and being on the podium with her teammate:

“It feels amazing. We knew we wanted to end our season with a bang, so it feels like an amazing accomplishment,” she said. “I had a season’s best and Obi (Amaechi) came close.”

“I’m so happy that we could be on the podium together. It feels good to make your country proud, especially on day one [of athletics].

“There’ll be lots of phone calls with family and team-mates. I’ll see my husband and my puppy. I got married this April so my husband will be really excited for us.”

Obiageri Amaechi on her part was delighted with her bronze medal and the historic Nigerian double podium finish in Birmingham.

“I’m so happy that we could be on the podium together. It feels good to make your country proud.”

Onyekwere has now become the second Nigerian after Adewale Olukoju, who threw 62.62m at Auckland 1990, to win the Discus throw title for Nigeria in the history of the Games.

