South Africa’s Zakithi Nene stormed to a massive lifetime best of 43.76 secs, securing a world-leading mark to win the men’s 400m at the 2025 Absa Kip Keino Classic – a World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meeting in Nairobi on Satuday.

Nene‘s victory at the Ulinzi Sports Complex stadium in Langata was remarkable, winning by over a second and shaving half a second off his previous best of 44.22, set at the South African Championships earlier this year.

The 27-year-old 4x400m gold medallist from World Athletics Relays Guangzhou 25 jumped to 16th on the men’s 400m World all-time list.

Nigeria’s Chidi Okezie came second in a season’s best 44.98, while Kenya’s Zablon Ekwam finished third in 45.01.

Australia’s Lachlan Kennedy stole the show in the men’s 100m, blazing past favourite Bayanda Walaza of South Africa and Kenyan hero Ferdinand Omanyala to victory in a personal best of 9.98 secs.

Walaza secured second place in 10.03, ahead of Omanyala, the two-time Kip Keino Classic champion, who clocked 10.07 for third.

“Not a good race as we wanted, but of course, we are correcting mistakes as we move on. Of course, we expected faster, but It’s already gone,” said Omanyala after the race. “Now we are going into the next phase, looking to execute things that we have not done.”

“I want to appreciate the fans for coming out and cheering me on. The atmosphere was electrifying. We have been working on the transition part for the last couple of days, and we are looking to put things together.”

Maia McCoy led compatriot Destiny Barnett-Smith to a Liberian 1-2 finish in the women’s 100m, with times of 11.21 and 11.29, respectively. Egypt’s Bassant Hemida came in third with 11.49. Another Liberian, Joseph Fahnbulleh, showcased his signature strong finish to claim the men’s 200m in 20.40.

The USA’s Jonah Koech equalled the meeting record of 1:43.32 in the men’s 800m, ahead of Kenya’s Nicholas Kebenei (1:43.75) and Alex Ngeno Kipngetich (1:45.17).

In field events, Olympic champion Ethan Katzberg of Canada delivered a masterclass to win the men’s Hammer throw with a best of 82.73m ahead of Croatia’s Matija Greguric, who achieved a personal best of 76.68m.

His compatriot and fellow Olympic champion Camryn Rogers won the women’s event with a season’s best of 77.93m, ahead of Denmark’s Katrine Koch Jacobsen (74.21m) and the USA’s Janee Kassanavoid (74.17m).

Excited Kenyan spectators cheering the athletes at the 2025 Absa Kip Keino Classic in Nairobi, Kenya / Photo credits: Organisers

Odira, Oketch, Were, Kipsang and Serem lifted home crowd

Kenya’s Lilian Odira emerged victorious in the women’s 800m, outpacing Botswana’s Oratile Nowe to cross the finish in a lifetime best 1:58.31. Nowe took second in a personal best time of 1:58.47 ahead of Kenya’s Sarah Moraa, who settled for third with a lifetime best 1:58.96.

“I have really worked hard from the cross-country build up. I was coming to gauge my body,” said Odira, the reigning African silver medallist. “Clocking a new personal best in my first 800m outdoor competition was huge and qualifying for Tokyo as well.”

Kenya’s Wiseman Were smashed his own meeting record from the previous year to win the men’s 400m hurdles in 48.34 secs. Norway’s Amalie Iuel won the women’s event in 54.80, improving her meeting record by 0.09 seconds, ahead of Finland’s Kristiina Halonen (55.32).

Mercy Oketch won the women’s 400m in 50.14 secs, setting both a new meeting record and a Kenyan record.

“I feel happy with the time I have clocked,” said Oketch after the race. “I have set a new national record and snatched it from my mentor Mary Moraa and qualified for the World Championships. The crowed made feel more energised.”

Abel Kipsang, also from Kenya, won the men’s 1500m in 3:35.09, with compatriot Mathew Kipsang following closely in 3:35.87.

Uganda’s Sarah Chelangat moved decisively midway through the women’s 5000m, winning in 15:03.33, ahead of Kenya’s Maurine Chebor in 15:14.57. In the men’s 5000m, Ethiopia’s Amare Hailemariyam stayed with the leaders until the final 200m, winning in 13:34.02.

Kenyan Edmund Serem won the men’s 3000m steeplechase in 8:27.68, just ahead of Ethiopia’s Dinka Fikadu, who made a strong challenge in the closing stages to finish second in 8:27.97.

“I competed last week in Rabat and now at home,” said Serem after the race. “I’m happy that my body has picked well and getting more race exposure. I’m overwhelmed by how the crowd has cheered me. That’s a memory I will always carry with when I’m competing outside.”

Wosano Asefa led an Ethiopian sweep of the women’s 3000m steeplechase, taking victory in a personal best of 9:30.68. Kena Tufa was second in 9:31.72, while Firehiwot Gesese finished third in 9:32.09. Kenyan Diana Chepkemoi finished fourth in 9:41.52, with Commonwealth Games champion Jackline Chepkoech fifth in 9:44.48.

In the women’s long jump, Egypt’s Esraa Owis surprised the field with a wind-assisted leap of 6.94m (+2.4m/s), while Brazil’s Maysa Lissandra Campos set the meeting record with a wind-legal jump of 6.84m in second place.

“It feels good to be here in Kenya. This was my first time and also winning was a plus for me,” said an elated Owis. “I still have more competitions I need to achieve the World Championships qualifying time in order to represent my country.”

Official Results – Kip Keino Classic 2025