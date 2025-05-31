Home FeaturesWatch Athletics Where to watch: Kip Keino Classic 2025 in Nairobi

Where to watch: Kip Keino Classic 2025 in Nairobi

By Yomi Omogbeja 46 views 1 minutes read
Ferdinand Omanyala raced to a world lead of 9.85 seconds in the men's 100m in Nairobi on Saturday 7 May, 2022
Kenya’s Ferdinand Omanyala wins the men's 100m race at Kip Keino Classic in Kasarani on May 7, 2022 / Credit: Nation / Silas Kiplagat

The 2025 World Athletics Continental Tour Gold series continues with the Kip Keino Classic at the Ulinzi Sports Complex in Nairobi, Kenya on Saturday 31 May 2025.

Watch as 19-year-old South African sprint sensation Bayanda Walaza takes on home hero Ferdinand Omanyala, the African record-holder, in a men’s 100m showdown you won’t want to miss.

A live stream of the meeting will start from 16:00-18:10 EAT/ Local time in East Africa (13:00-15:10 GMT). See below for where to watch, and follow, the 2025 Kip Keino Classic in Africa.

Here’s how you can watch in Africa:

TVSuperSportSS Variety 3 CH 208
Supersport Africa		16:00 EAT / 14:00 WAT / 15:00 CAT
TV / StreamCBC Sports.ca / CBC GemCBC09:00 EST
Live StreamFloTrackFloTrack09:00 EST
Live StreamL’Equipe LiveL’Equipe15:00 CEST
Live StreamWorld Athletics WatchInside Track13:00 GMT

Meeting Website | Athletes | Live Results

Results – https://worldathletics.org/competitions/world-athletics-continental-tour/calendar-results/7216821/result

