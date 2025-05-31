Where to watch: Kip Keino Classic 2025 in Nairobi

The 2025 World Athletics Continental Tour Gold series continues with the Kip Keino Classic at the Ulinzi Sports Complex in Nairobi, Kenya on Saturday 31 May 2025.
Watch as 19-year-old South African sprint sensation Bayanda Walaza takes on home hero Ferdinand Omanyala, the African record-holder, in a men’s 100m showdown you won’t want to miss.
A live stream of the meeting will start from 16:00-18:10 EAT/ Local time in East Africa (13:00-15:10 GMT). See below for where to watch, and follow, the 2025 Kip Keino Classic in Africa.
Here’s how you can watch in Africa:
|TV
|SuperSport
|SS Variety 3 CH 208
Supersport Africa
|16:00 EAT / 14:00 WAT / 15:00 CAT
|TV / Stream
|CBC Sports.ca / CBC Gem
|CBC
|09:00 EST
|Live Stream
|FloTrack
|FloTrack
|09:00 EST
|Live Stream
|L’Equipe Live
|L’Equipe
|15:00 CEST
|Live Stream
|World Athletics Watch
|Inside Track
|13:00 GMT
Meeting Website | Athletes | Live Results
