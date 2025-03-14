Eliud Kipchoge to race TCS Sydney Marathon 2025

Double Olympic champion and marathon great, Eliud Kipchoge, is set for a new chapter in his incomparable marathon journey as he heads Down Under to compete at the TCS Sydney Marathon on Sunday 31 August, 2025.

Kipchoge, the only man in history to run a sub-two-hour marathon, is relishing the prospect of racing the TCS Sydney Marathon – which will also mark the event’s debut as part of the Abbott World Marathon Majors series.

“I am so excited,” said Kipchoge. “This is not only my first time racing the TCS Sydney Marathon, but also my first time running in Oceania. Competing in Australia is a huge opportunity for me. Sydney looks like a stunning city with so many iconic sights. It’s going to be a new and special experience for me.”

“I’ve been to many places to share my vision of making this world a running world. As I’ve never been to Australia before, I want to help make Australia a running nation.”

The Kenyan distance-running legend, who stated that he has been training well, has an impressive record of 16 victories from 21 officially ratified marathon races. This includes 11 wins at Abbott World Marathon Majors and an unbeaten streak of ten marathons between 2014 and 2019.

He claimed back-to-back Olympic marathon titles in Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 and in 2019 became the first man in history to run a sub-two-hour marathon (1:59:40) as part of the INEOS 1:59 Challenge in Vienna.

Having broken the world marathon record twice, Kipchoge currently holds the second-fastest marathon time in history with a personal best of 2:01:09. He also owns five of the 13 fastest marathon times ever recorded.

Looking ahead, Kipchoge will compete at the TCS London Marathon on Sunday 27 April 2025 followed by the TCS Sydney Marathon on Sunday 31 August 2025.