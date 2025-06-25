Fearless Faith chasing historic sub-4 Mile

There is no limit for 1500m great Faith Kipyegon—she is fearless. She has faith. Already cementing her legacy as the greatest 1500m runner, the Kenyan legend is about to push the boundaries on Thursday 26 June when she attempts to become the first woman in history to run a mile in under 4 minutes.

“The challenging part is that I am going to this race to try the four-minute barrier. This is not an easy task. You think, How will I run this race? How will I go through the first round, the second round? It is really challenging to think, repeat, and think. But for me, I just want to be myself, think positive, and enjoy the race,” Kipyegon said.

The Nike-sponsored event titled “Breaking4: Faith Kipyegon vs. the 4-Minute Mile,” is set to take place this evening at the Stade Charléty in Paris from 20:00 CET. Stade Charléty has produced Kipyegon’s 1500m and 5000m world records. The event will be streamed live on Nike’s YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and Douyin accounts.

“It motivates me a lot to know that you cannot limit yourself. You have to dream and go for that dream and just believe in yourself that everything can do, not only a man can do, but a woman can also do” Kipyegon said.

To put Faith Kipyegon’s attempt in perspective, the first person to ever break the 4-minute barrier was Englishman Roger Bannister, who clocked 3:59.40 – 71 years ago in 1954. Closer to home, the men’s mile world record of 3:43.13, set by Moroccan Hicham El Guerrouj in 1999, still stands.

“We all have the same dream, but we only have to wake up and make that dream valid. As a woman, that is what drives me. So that has helped me to really work hard in every training I do and dreaming of what is next in my career.

To attain the sub-4-minute barrier, Faith will have to shave at least 7.65 seconds off her world record time of 4:07.64, set in 2023. It is a bold and brave move, but Faith remains optimistic.

“You have to dream how will I cross the 800m mark? The 1,200m? It’s a repetition. I have to be myself and think of how I will shatter that seven seconds. It is a challenge, and we are going for that challenge,” she observed.

To break down the splits, Kipyegon needs to clock 59.5, 60.0×2, and 59.9 seconds to achieve approximately 3:59.6 or an average of 60 seconds or less per 400m lap.

“I think Breaking4 will really cement my legacy. It will give hope to the next generation and women to believe that we can expand our boundaries, think big, and dream big. Believe in ourselves that we can do it,” she added.

Faith’s fearless mindset has not come overnight; it traces back to her early athletic days competing barefoot. Her career was always well calculated, and she was never in a hurry to chase records before she was ready.

“For me, being mentally strong and believing in everything I do, believing in the training, believing in waking up to empower the next generation… from when I was running barefoot to where I am now—that has really given me that drive,” says Kipyegon.

“Waking up early in the morning and going for that run is the challenging part. Dreaming to achieve more in your career and empower the next generation to just give them hope.”

The Breaking4 project is the culmination of her remarkable athletic journey and career. Faith Kipyegon has already cemented her legacy as the greatest 1500m runner. There is no medal she has not won — three-time Olympic champion, four-time world champion, and world record holder.

“Faith has come a long way as an athlete, from youth to junior to senior levels. From a Commonwealth medal to world championship titles, Olympic titles, and even world records,” said Valentijn Trouw, the Performance Director at Global Sports Communication.

“She has also grown a lot as a human being, understanding the sport more deeply, becoming a mother, and building meaningful relationships both within and beyond the sport.”

The Breaking4 project is more than just a performance conquest; it is about inspiring young girls like her 7-year-old daughter Alyn and women to chase what is seemingly impossible.

“My message to young girls, especially the small ones like my daughter Alyn, is not to limit themselves. They have to dream and make their dreams valid,” Kipyegon said. “The next generation is looking up to us to show them the way. I think when Alyn is 8 or 10 years old, she will understand what I was doing. For now, she does not.”

The Nike-sponsored event integrates sports science with innovation. Kipyegon will wear a 3D-printed Nike FlyWeb Bra designed to keep her body cool, the Nike Fly Suit—a one-piece performance outfit—and fast, lightweight Nike Victory Elite FK shoes weighing just 85 grams in her favourite purple colour with details of the Kenyan flag.

For Kipyegon, Breaking4 is a dream without limits and proof that women can shatter the glass ceiling a mile at a time.

“I know it will not be easy, but I am going to try my best, and we will see what the finish line offers and going forward to the bright future.

“My fans from all over the world will be there. For those who will not be there, they will be watching live. And, I hope to get big support and cheers towards the finish line and just enjoy and give them a good result,” she concluded.