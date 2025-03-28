Francis Mutuku makes pitch for NOC-Kenya presidency

As Kirsty Coventry, the first African IOC President, prepares to lead the global sports organisation, Africa’s most successful nation at the Olympics, Kenya, is on the verge of electing a new president for its National Olympic Committee in less than a month.

The current NOC-K Secretary General, Francis Mutuku, became the first candidate to officially declare an interest in leading the organisation he has served in for the last eight years in different capacities.

Hosted at the Tennis Kenya home, Nairobi Club where he is a deputy president and a former president, the launch event drew full room for sports journalists who were eager to hear the outline of his vision.

Mutuku began his remarks by summing up his life in two words, “Service and impact define my journey”, Mutuku stated. “My commitment is to continue fostering a system where athletes thrive, federations are empowered, and Kenya solidifies its position as a sporting powerhouse.”

Before breaking down his manifesto, he took a couple of minutes to reflect on his time of service as Deputy Secretary General for two years, Acting Secretary General for another two years, and currently as the Secretary for the last four years under the leadership of 5-time Cross Country champion, Paul Tergat, who has been president for the last 8-years.

“I am so lucky to have served under a great president who inspired me to be better, he trusted me and gave me confidence to step up and realize my full potential.” said Mutuku adding that “He is the reason I am standing here feeling ready to continue his great legacy.”

The current executive committee team prides itself in transforming NOC-K into a dynamic and efficient organisation that prioritises athletes’ development and well-being as well as restoring the organisation’s reputation.

The service promise

Mutuku says that he aims to build upon the legacy with his Manifesto, focusing on five key pillars:

Athlete Welfare and Development will encompass establishing clear development pathways, university scholarships, and safeguarding initiatives to support athletes on and off the field with the sole goal of realising an athlete-centric organisation.

The second pillar, Elite Athletes Performance will focus on ensuring the wholesome athlete as a result of the first pillar realizes full performance, the immediate plan will involve Strengthening high-performance training, expanding scholarship programs, and preparing Team Kenya for LA 2028 on time and with world-class facilities and resources

Organizational Sustainability is as a 3rd pillar with a key focus on enhancing governance structures, capacity-building for federations, and integrating sports tourism and diplomacy.

The 4th pillar, Financial Stability, is one that many African Sports federations would dream of achieving, and the Mutuku Manifesto will chase this dream by developing Team Kenya as a strong brand, increasing sponsorships, and maximising revenue through strategic partnerships.

The last area of focus is on Technology & Innovation, with plans to use AI, sports science, and digital engagement platforms to modernise Kenyan sports operations and athlete training.

“I am so lucky to have served under a great president who inspired me to be better, he trusted me and gave me confidence to step up and realize my full potential.” ~ Francis Mutuku

His ambitious roadmap for NOC-K will therefore be the scale by which his success as a seasoned administrator will be weighed should he win the race.

“My promise is to serve with integrity, vision, and dedication”, Mutuku emphasised. “Together, we will build a future where Kenyan athletes and sports organizations thrive globally.”

In addition to vying for the NOCK presidency, Mutuku was re-elected in early March as the Secretary General of ANOCA Zone V, where he served 11 countries.

Tennis Kenya SG Wanji Karani, President James Kenani, and Francis Mutuku at the manifesto launch event in 2025 / Photo credit: Lynne Wachira

A stamp of approval at home

Having served Tennis Kenya in different capacities for over two decades, the Tennis governing body rallied behind him with President James Kenani, speaking at length about the current deputy president service credentials which include becoming the youngest Tennis Kenya president (2004-2008).

“Francis is a proven leader with a track record of building collaborations, driving sports development, and implementing policies that benefit athletes and federations alike.” Said Kenani.

Mutuku’s involvement in tennis dates back to his university years, when he captured the Kenyatta University Tennis Team for three years before establishing and chairing the Kenya Association of Lawn Tennis Umpires & Coaches, a move that facilitated his entry into the National Federation.

Despite his elaborate sports administration background, one of the questions he had to navigate during the manifesto launch was how he would match the status of the last two NOCK presidents Paul Tergat and Kipchoge Keino, both celebrated Olympians.

“My predecessors are indeed legends with great backgrounds”, “I represent a new direction in leadership”, Mutuku explained. “I bring a servant’s perspective and a commitment to shaping the future of Kenyan sports.”

The NOC-K elections are set for 24 April with the entire candidate list expected to be published 7-days before the elections.