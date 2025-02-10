Ebenyo and Kipkoech triumph at 2025 Kenyan Cross-Country Championships

Daniel Ebenyo and Brillian Jepkorir Kipkoech claimed senior titles at the 2025 Kenyan Cross-Country Championships at Eldoret Sports Club in Kenya on Saturday.

Although not a National team selection event, several of Kenya’s elite runners participated in the competition that concluded the cross-country circuit, which commenced in November of the previous year.

In the senior 10km men’s race, the World 10,000m and half marathon silver medallist Daniel Ebenyo emerged victorious with commanding performance, finishing at 30:48. He was followed by Nickson Kogei and Simon Mungai, who recorded times at 30:53 and 30:56, respectively.

Ebenyo, who had made his marathon debut at the Chicago Marathon last year, utilised the cross-country season as preparation for his 2025 campaign.

“I am currently focusing on strength and endurance; the season is still young and I am open to seeing what the season will bring my way.”

The 2km loop event was particularly star-studded; featuring Olympic 800m champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi, 2019 World 1500m champion Timothy Cheruiyot, and World Junior Mile record-holder Reynold Cheruiyot.

“Winning here is a motivation because you can’t figure out where your body and fitness is when you are training without competing, I have a big year ahead where my ultimate goal is to upgrade my world silver medal to a Gold medal in Tokyo,” said Wanyonyi who won this elite contest.

Emmanuel Wanyonyi, Timothy Cheruiyot and Reynold Cheruiyot after the 2km Men’s loop at the 2025 Kenyan Cross Country Championships in Eldoret / Photo: Lynne Wachira

Purity Chepkirui won the women’s 2km loop race ahead of Paris 2024 Olympic Games 800m finalist, Lilian Odira, who finished in third place. Like Wanyonyi, Odira’s focus is firmly on the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo in the autumn.

“I am really yearning for a global title, and the cross-country season is a good place to build up strength before working out on speed,” said Odira after the race.

Young talents Kevin Kiprop and Lonah Chemtai won the U20 men’s and women’s titles respectively.

The conclusion of the cross-country season paves the way for the Athletics Kenya track and field season, which is scheduled to begin later this month. But, first, the Sirikwa Cross Country Classic – a World Athletics Cross Country Tour Gold event in two weeks time.

Selected Results

Women (10km)

Brillian Jepkorir Kipkoech, 34:30 Maurine Jepkoech Chebor, 34:33 Stacy Ndiwa, 34:55 Joyceline Jepkosgei, 35:02 Susy Chebet Chemaimak, 35:17

Men (10km)