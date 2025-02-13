Let’s strengthen the continental cross-country championships, says Paul Tergat to African athletics leaders.

Tergat, a five-time World Cross-Country champion, emphasised the need to enhance the Africa Cross-Country Championships to make it more attractive to elite athletes from the continent. This effort aims to preserve the essence of cross-country running, particularly in light of the World Cross Country championships held every two years.

The Kenyan, who serves as a World Athletics Cross-Country ambassador, shared these thoughts while attending the Kenya National Cross-country championships in Eldoret on Saturday. This event drew nearly 500 competitors and a substantial audience of onlookers.

“As you are aware, cross-country holds a special place in my heart, and I never pass up the chance to support the competition that helped to shape my athletic career. I am thrilled to see so many participants attend and take in the atmosphere,” stated Tergat.

Tergat, who is also the National Olympics Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) president expressed his concerns over the event’s new era where the event is held every two years.

“It feels like there is a certain vacuum, I mean, the national cross-country championships are over but what next for the athletes?,” he asked. “It feels like a premature end to the season and its unfortunate for the athletes who would have had a chance to win a global or continental title before the track and field season starts.”

“My challenge to the African Athletics leadership to build the Africa Cross country into a strong and consistent Africa Cross Country Championship event that should always alternate with the World Cross Country championships year, this is a unique event that is so beneficial in building strength and endurance,” Tergat added.

The 6th edition of the Africa Athletics Cross-Country Championships was held in Tunisia last year, falling in the same year as the World Cross-Country Championships in Belgrade.

The World Athletics announced changes to the World Cross Country championships, switching it from even years to odd years after the 2026 edition in Tallahassee, Florida.

The move will seamlessly see the African cross-country championships falling on alternate years with the World Cross Country Championship.

The Confederation of African Athletics (CAA) has its work cut out to enhance the appeal of the continental event to attract the best of Africa’s runners.

Daniel Ebenyo wins 10km Senior men’s race and Lilian Odira leads the Senior women’s 2km loop at the 2025 Kenyan Cross Country Championships in Eldoret / Photo: Lynne Wachira

How to improve the Africa cross-country championships

The Confederation of African Athletics (CAA) must focus on several key areas to elevate the status and appeal of the championship:

First, improving the overall organisation of the event is paramount. This involves meticulous planning, from the selection of suitable dates that align with the international athletics calendar, to the seamless execution of championships. The CAA should establish a dedicated organising committee comprising experienced event managers, athletes, and stakeholders to ensure that every aspect of competition meets international standards.

Securing better venues is another crucial step towards enhancing the championship’s prestige. The CAA should collaborate with national athletics federations to identify and develop world-class cross-country courses that showcase the diverse African landscape while providing challenging terrain for competitors. These venues should also have adequate facilities to accommodate athletes, officials, the media, and spectators.

Financial incentives also play a significant role in attracting top-tier athletes. The CAA should work towards increasing prize money and appearance fees for elite runners, making the Africa Cross Country Championships a financially rewarding event. This could involve partnering with corporate sponsors, leveraging broadcasting rights, and exploring innovative funding models to boost the financial capacity of the championship.

Enhancing media coverage is essential for increasing event profiles. CAA should invest in comprehensive broadcast packages, including live television coverage, streaming services, and social media engagement. Partnering with both continental and international media outlets can help showcase championships to a global audience, highlighting the unique aspects of African cross-country operations.

Implementing grassroots programmes is vital for developing young, cross-country talent across Africa. The CAA should collaborate with national federations to establish youth development initiatives, organise regional competitions, and provide coaching and training resources. This approach will ensure a steady pipeline of talented athletes, securing the future of African cross-country operations.

To further elevate the championship’s status, the CAA should introduce innovative elements into its competition format. This may include team events, mixed relays, or age-group races that encourage wider participation and add excitement to spectators. In addition, incorporating cultural elements that celebrate African heritage could make the event more distinctive and appealing to a broader audience.

Lastly, the CAA should focus on building partnerships with other athletic organisations, such as the World Athletics and national federations outside Africa. These collaborations could lead to knowledge exchange and technical support, and potentially attract non-African athletes to participate, further internationalising the event.