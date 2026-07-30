Nwachukwu breaks own world record in Women’s Discus F42 in Glasgow

Nigeria’s Goodness Nwachukwu delivered a sensational performance at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, breaking her own F42 world record in the Women’s Discus Throw F42-44 / F61-64 to claim gold on Wednesday.

Nwachukwu wowed at Birmingham 2022 setting a world record in the women’s discus throw and has raised standards even higher at Glasgow 2026 by breaking her own record with 1,130 points from a final throw of 39.66 metres on day six of the games.

The 27-year-old also claimed the Commonwealth title and smashed her own F42 world record by more than three metres.

Nwachukwu went straight to the top followed by Wales duo Funmi Oduwaiye, who finished second with 38.52m, and Bree Cronin, who finished third with a best throw of 36.00m.

In Birmingham she broke her own World Record twice before doing it again in Glasgow. It is her fourth world record.

Speaking after the win she said: “I feel like I am on top of the world. I feel so great. I feel so wow, I was like, ‘Ah, what’ and I started shouting.”

To her fans in Nigeria she said: “I love you all and I can’t wait to see you, love you.”

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