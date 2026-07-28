Home NewsAfricaKenya

Serem leads Kenyan sweep of Steeplechase podium in Glasgow – 2026 Commonwealth Games

By Yomi Omogbeja 62 views 1 minutes read
Kenyans Edmund Serem, Leonard Bett and Simon Koech after taking the three medals in Men's 3000m Steeplechase Final at the 23rd Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on 27 July, 2026 / Photo credits: NOC-Kenya
Kenyans Edmund Serem, Leonard Bett and Simon Koech after taking the three medals in Men's 3000m Steeplechase Final at the 23rd Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on 27 July, 2026 / Photo credits: NOC-Kenya

Team Kenya athletes achieved a remarkable 1-2-3 finish in the men’s 3,000m steeplechase final on the opening day of Athletics competition at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland on Monday night.

After witnessing compatriot Diana Wanza narrowly missed out on gold in the women’s 10,000m final just moments before, Edmund Serem, Leonard Bett, and Simon Koech stepped onto the track with aspirations of claiming gold in a race that Kenya has historically dominated.

The three Kenyans took control of the race right from the onset. They frequently swapped the lead until the final lap, where the contest for gold intensified.

As the bell rang, it became evident that the Kenyans would sweep all three medals, leaving their competitors behind. However, it remained uncertain which athlete would take home which medal.

In the last 50 metres, Edmund Serem overtook Simon Koech, who was closely trailing him, with both athletes pushing each other to the finish line.

Serem, the 2025 World Athletics Championships 3000m bronze medallist, secured victory with a time of 8:18.23, while Koech claimed the silver medal with 8:18.59.

Bett finished the race in 8:21.63, earning the bronze medal and completing a Kenyan sweep of the podium.

“I’m very happy,” said 18-year-old Serem after marking a dream debut at the Glasgow 2026 with a gold medal. “Winning my first title at my first Commonwealth Games is an incredible feeling.”

Results – Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Final

RankNameResult
1Kenya Flag Edmund Serem8:18.23
2Kenya Flag Simon Kiprop Koech8:18.59
3Kenya Flag Leonard Kipkemoi Bett8:21.63
4New Zealand Flag Geordie Beamish8:24.09
5Canada Flag Jean-Simon Desgagnes8:25.43
6Canada Flag Aaron Ahl8:31.71
7England Flag Kristian Imroth8:38.12
8England Flag Mark Pearce8:42.39

Was this article helpful?
Yes0No0
Yomi Omogbeja
Yomi Omogbeja
Chief Content Officer at Yomog Sports & Media / AthleticsAfrica | Website |  + posts

Yomi is the founder and CEO at AthleticsAfrica Inc. - Africa's premier track and field website. A multi award-winning editor, journalism innovator, media trainer, sports and digital transformation consultant.

The 24th edition of the CAA Africa Senior Athletics Championships to be held in Accra, Ghana from May 12-17, 2026.
Click to access the login or register cheese
Athletics Africa
Latest athletics and marathon news, images, videos, live events information and track and field results from the heart of Africa on mobile and web.
©2004-2025 All Rights Reserved / Powered by Yomog Sports + Media

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More