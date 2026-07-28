Team Kenya athletes achieved a remarkable 1-2-3 finish in the men’s 3,000m steeplechase final on the opening day of Athletics competition at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland on Monday night.

After witnessing compatriot Diana Wanza narrowly missed out on gold in the women’s 10,000m final just moments before, Edmund Serem, Leonard Bett, and Simon Koech stepped onto the track with aspirations of claiming gold in a race that Kenya has historically dominated.

The three Kenyans took control of the race right from the onset. They frequently swapped the lead until the final lap, where the contest for gold intensified.

As the bell rang, it became evident that the Kenyans would sweep all three medals, leaving their competitors behind. However, it remained uncertain which athlete would take home which medal.

In the last 50 metres, Edmund Serem overtook Simon Koech, who was closely trailing him, with both athletes pushing each other to the finish line.

Serem, the 2025 World Athletics Championships 3000m bronze medallist, secured victory with a time of 8:18.23, while Koech claimed the silver medal with 8:18.59.

Bett finished the race in 8:21.63, earning the bronze medal and completing a Kenyan sweep of the podium.

“I’m very happy,” said 18-year-old Serem after marking a dream debut at the Glasgow 2026 with a gold medal. “Winning my first title at my first Commonwealth Games is an incredible feeling.”

Results – Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Final

Rank Name Result 1 Edmund Serem 8:18.23 2 Simon Kiprop Koech 8:18.59 3 Leonard Kipkemoi Bett 8:21.63 4 Geordie Beamish 8:24.09 5 Jean-Simon Desgagnes 8:25.43 6 Aaron Ahl 8:31.71 7 Kristian Imroth 8:38.12 8 Mark Pearce 8:42.39