The Council of the Confederation of African Athletics (CAA) has selected Gaborone in Botswana and Port Louis in Mauritius to host the African Senior Athletics Championships in 2028 and 2030, respectively.

The events were awarded during the CAA Council Meeting held in Accra, Ghana on Sunday 10 May, ahead of the African Senior Athletics Championships Accra 2026.

The awarding of the 2027 African U18 and U20 Championships to Algeria was also among the decisions made during the Council meeting in which with 19 of its members were in attendance.

CAA President Hamad Kalkaba Malboum was absent due to health reasons, as were members Amara Khaled and Nawal El Moutawakil.

Governance reforms in world athletics dominated discussions, with the CAA Council asserting that Africa is well-positioned to play a significant role given its continental representation.

Acting on behalf of Kalkaba, CAA Vice President Jackson Tuwei welcomed guests to the session, including World Athletics President Sebastian Coe and Ghanaian government officials who attended the opening ceremony.

Coe praised the CAA’s efforts in elevating Africa’s standing in global athletics, highlighting the continent’s participation in recent international events such as the World Athletics Relays held in Gaborone, Botswana.

Africa, he said, has become a benchmark in athletics, with several countries qualifying for upcoming international competitions.

Ghana’s Minister of Sports, Hon. Kofi Iddie Adams, urged African nations to speak with one voice to strengthen the continent’s influence on the world stage. He also announced that Ghana would support any African country seeking to host the World Athletics Championships.

The Council also received activity and financial reports from CAA Director General Lamine Faty and finance officer Souleymane Fall.

Competition at the 24th CAA African Senior Athletics Championships runs from May 12-17 at the University of Ghana Stadium in Accra, with approximately 50 countries expected to compete.