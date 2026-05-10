Olympic champion and crowd favourite Soufiane El Bakkali will make a welcome return to the Mazzraty Doha Meeting when he competes in the 3000m steeplechase at the Khalifa International Stadium on Friday 19 June.

Soufiane El Bakkali, who backed up his Tokyo 2021 Olympic title with gold in Paris 2024, is also a two-time world champion (2022 and 2023).

He came agonisingly close to make it a trio of global golds at the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo but eventually finished second to New Zealand’s Geordie Beamish.

The 30-year-old Moroccan clocked a 3000m personal best of 7.33.87 in his last outing in Doha in 2023.

It kick-started a year to remember as he ran a lifetime best of 7:56.68 in the steeplechase in Rabat later the same month and went on to record an unbeaten season of five wins in steeplechase finals from May through to September.

“Doha feels like my second home and it means a lot to me to compete at this meeting where I’m privileged to have such great supporters,” said the 2022 Wanda Diamond League champion.

“I faced some challenges last year, and although I came away from the World Championships with a silver medal I was disappointed.

“The support and encouragement I have had since then gives me great motivation and strength to move forward. I continue to set big goals and I am very disciplined in my approach.

“In the future, my ambition is to win the Olympic gold in LA, but the one that I dream of for now is to set a new world record in the 3000m steeplechase. Doha might come too soon, but to have the opportunity to race in this event with the backing of so many Moroccans will be special,” El Bakkali added.

The Mazzraty Doha Meeting was originally due to take place at the Qatar Sports Club on 8 May as the opening meeting of the 2026 Wanda Diamond League season.

Due to the conflict in the Middle East, it has been rescheduled to take place at the Khalifa International Stadium (which is temperature regulated to allow athletes to compete safely in even hotter conditions) on Friday 19 June.

The Mazzraty Doha Meeting is now the seventh meeting of the 2026 Wanda Diamond League.

The series comprises 15 of the most prestigious events in global track and field across four different continents and begins in Shanghai/Keqiao on 16 May (as a result of the Doha Meeting being rescheduled).

It concludes with a single final across two days in Brussels (4-5 September).