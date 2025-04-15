Over 3,000 women join 4th “Foulées féminines de la victoire” in Médiouna

More than 3,000 women of all ages recently took part in the 4th edition of the “Foulées Féminines de la Victoire” in the province of Médiouna (Casablanca suburbs), with the aim of encouraging and motivating women and schoolchildren to take part in physical activities, while raising awareness of the importance of sport and its positive impact on health.

Organized by the Fédération Royale Marocaine du Sport Pour Tous (FRMSPT) and the Association des Amis du Sport et de la Culture de Médiouna, in partnership with the Province of Médiouna, the Direction provinciale de la Jeunesse et de la Culture and the Direction provinciale du ministère de l’éducation nationale, du préscolaire et des sports, the 3km event is part of the celebration of the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace under the theme “Sport for Social Inclusion”.

Held in the presence of the Governor of Médiouna province, Ali Salem Chagaf, President of the FRMSPT, Nezha Bidouane, institutional officials, and other civilian and military personalities, this sporting event saw the participation of more than 3,000 participants, the majority of whom were schoolchildren, members of sports associations, and members of women’s associations and cooperatives, who ran a distance of 3 km on a closed circuit.

In a statement to the press, Ms. Bidouane underlined the importance of this event, which clearly reflected the objectives set by the Federation and its partners, pointing out that over 3,000 women and students, including women and girls with special needs, took part.

“This 4th edition of the Foulées féminines de la victoire aims to promote the practice of sports and to transmit the noble values of sport, such as effort, perseverance, and respect. We also aim to reinforce the spirit of citizenship through the inclusion and unity of all participants, whether young or adult, able-bodied or disabled”, ’she said.

She also stressed that this event is part of the celebration of the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace, under the theme “Sport for Social Inclusion”; recalling that “the United Nations General Assembly decreed on August 23, 2013, April 6 of each year an International Day of Sport for Development and Peace, the fruit of a pioneering Moroccan initiative”.

Brahim Mdarbi, Deputy Secretary General of the Association des Amis du Sport et de la Culture de Médiouna, expressed his satisfaction at the massive participation and success of this 4th edition.

“This event is a real success for the province of Médiouna, as it shows our community’s commitment to promoting women’s sport and the integration of all women, whatever their condition. We are proud to support this event, which promotes the inclusion and health of women,” said Mdarbi:

At the end of the event, medals, awards of excellence, and gifts were presented to several participants, including first-place finishers.