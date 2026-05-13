A 51-member preliminary squad has been announced by Athletics South Africa (ASA) for the World Athletics U20 Championships to be held in Eugene, Oregon in USA on 5-9 August 2026.

The provisional squad, which includes 27 men and 24 women, has been selected based on World Athletics qualifying criteria and world ranking lists.

Athletes who are not included in the squad have an opportunity to appeal their non-selection if they want to be added to the final team, which will be named by ASA in June.

All appeals must be sent to the ASA office before 18 May to be considered. Selection for the final national team will be subject to the fitness and readiness of athletes.

Preliminary ASA squad – Oregon 26:

Men

Marko Ferreira (100m/4x100m relay)

Mukona Manavhela (100m/200m/4x100m relay)

Naeem Jack (200m/110m hurdles)

Kryn Romijn (400m/4x400m relay)

Leendert Koekemoer (400m/4x400m relay)

Emil Els (800m)

Werner Gouws (800m)

Tiisetso Malungane (1500m)

Bertus van der Linde (1500m)

Jayden Parkin (110m hurdles)

Matodzi Ndou (400m hurdles/4x400m relay)

Lesibe Dikgale (400m hurdles)

Njabulo Hlatshwayo (5000m)

Siyabonga Mbeleki (3000m steeplechase)

Matao le Roux (high jump)

Kenneth Pooko (high jump)

Tshiamo Motsamai (long jump)

Keamogetswe Monyeki (long jump)

Dewald Benjamin Bezuidenhout (shot put)

Jaco van Dyk (shot put)

Joshua Gerber (discus throw)

Jan-Hendrik Heymans (javelin throw)

Marques Olivier (javelin throw)

Zattu Hlongwane (4x100m relay)

Marlon Kayster (4x100m relay)

Abelines Schoeman (4x400m relay)

Ryno Riekert (4x400m relay)

Women

Faith Konde (100m/4x100m relay)

Rume Burger (100m/200m/4x100m relay)

Sarah Reed (200m/4x100m relay)

Christi Loggenberg (400m/4x400m relay)

Davida Strong (400m/4x400m relay)

Carise van Rooyen (800m)

Lara Stander (800m/1500m)

Andrea Steynberg (1500m)

Tumi Ramokgopa (100m hurdles/400m hurdles/4x400m relay)

Megan Nieman (100m hurdles/400m hurdles/4x400m relay)

Michaela Spocter (high jump)

Ansume de Beer (pole vault)

Oluchi Abelwe Ndubueze (long jump)

Ashlynn Norman (long jump)

Johanne Lamprecht (shot put)

Fortune Cleutus-Okolo (shot put)

Mila Ueckermann (discus throw)

Christé Loedolff (discus throw)

Stephane Hook (javelin throw)

Marine Grobler (javelin throw)

Zoé Cilliers (4x100m relay)

Chrystabel Davis (4x100m relay)

Isabella Gunter (4x400m relay)

Zanté van der Merwe (4x400m relay)