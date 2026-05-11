The Wanda Diamond League has confirmed premium electric mobility brand Zeekr Europe as its Official Mobility Partner for the 2026 season, expanding a collaboration that began in 2024.

The partnership will see a fleet of fully electric Zeekr vehicles support seven European meetings across the season.

The Diamond League brings together the world’s leading track and field athletes in competitions where performance is decided by the smallest margins.

Delivering these events requires precision across every detail, from athlete preparation and transport to the smooth movement of teams, media and officials throughout each meeting.

Through this partnership, Zeekr will support the operational backbone of the series, providing reliable, high-performance electric mobility for athletes, media and stakeholders across each host city.

The collaboration reflects a shared focus on performance, where excellence is built through consistency, control and attention to detail.

As athletes push the limits of human performance on the track, the environments around them must operate with the same level of precision.

Seven European Diamond League meetings – in Rome, Stockholm, Oslo, Paris, Monaco, Lausanne and Zurich – will be supported by a fleet including the Zeekr X, Zeekr 7X and the all-new 7GT.

These vehicles will play a key role in ensuring seamless movement across tightly scheduled event environments, helping athletes and teams focus on competition.

The partnership also supports the Wanda Diamond League’s commitment to more sustainable event delivery. Each meeting aligns with World Athletics’ Athletics for a Better World Standard, with electric mobility contributing to efforts to reduce the environmental impact of large-scale international events.

Beyond operations, the collaboration will open up new ways to bring fans closer to the sport. Through behind-the-scenes access, in-car content and athlete-led storytelling, the series will offer deeper insight into the preparation, mindset and journeys of the world’s top athletes.

“Performance at this level depends on much more than what happens in the stadium. It requires a complete environment that allows athletes to focus fully on their preparation and competition,” said Petr Stastny, CEO, Diamond League.

“Our partnership with Zeekr strengthens how we deliver our events, while also supporting our commitment to innovation and more sustainable operations.”

“The Diamond League represents performance at the highest level, where every detail matters,” said Lothar Schupet, CEO, Zeekr Europe.

“We are proud to support the series by providing the mobility that helps make these events possible, contributing to an environment where athletes can perform at their best.”

The Wanda Diamond League is the premier one-day meeting series in athletics, uniting the world’s best athletes across four continents and 15 cities. The 2026 season will run from May to September, with Zeekr supporting the European leg of the calendar.

Zeekr is the global premium electric mobility technology brand from Geely Auto Group, combining the power of a global automotive giant with a European soul. Zeekr aims to create a fully integrated user ecosystem with innovation as a standard.

Zeekr operates its R&D centres and design studios in Gothenburg, Ningbo, Hangzhou, and Shanghai and boasts state-of-the-art facilities and world-class expertise. Since Zeekr began delivering vehicles in October 2021, the brand has delivered more than 650,000 vehicles to date.