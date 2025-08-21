With seven months to go to the start of the World Athletics Indoor Championships Kujawy Pomorze 26, the timetable for the event has been released.

The three-day competition, which will be held at the Arena Torun from Friday 20 March to Sunday 22 March 2026, will get underway with action in the men’s heptathlon on the morning of the first day.

That first session will also feature the women’s high jump final, while the first champions on the track will be crowned later that evening in the men’s 60m final.

Both 3000m events will be held as straight finals on Saturday evening, while the 1500m finals take place on Sunday, allowing athletes to double up in those disciplines, should they wish to do so.

The women’s pentathlon will take place throughout the final day of action, while the championships conclude with the men’s and women’s 4x400m relays.

Reflecting the programmes from the past five editions, the championships will feature straight finals in the field events and medallists will be decided during all six sessions.

Inaugurated in 1987, the World Indoor Championships will celebrate its 21st edition next year. More than 500 athletes from about 120 teams are expected to compete at the 2026 edition.