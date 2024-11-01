Entry tool launches for World Athletics Indoor Championships… – AthleticsAfrica
Entry tool launches for World Athletics Indoor Championships Nanjing 25

The qualification system is based on a dual pathway, with 50% of athletes qualifying through entry standards and the remaining 50% qualifying through top lists.

Motunde Smith

Nanjing’s Cube, venue for the World Athletics Indoor Championships Nanjing 2025
The full qualification system, along with the ‘road to’ tracking tool, has been published for the World Athletics Indoor Championships Nanjing 25.

The timetable, qualifying window and standards were approved at the World Athletics Council Meeting at the end of July.

Qualifying performances must be achieved within the qualifying window of 1 September 2024 to 9 March 2025.

The ‘Road to Nanjing 25’ online tool is designed to help athletes, media and fans track the qualification process for next year’s World Indoor Championships, which are due to be held in the Chinese city from 21-23 March 2025.

Searchable by discipline, country and qualification status, the tool provides a real-time view of each discipline over the course of the WIC Nanjing 25 qualification period.

The tool doesn’t, and will not, indicate which athletes have been selected for entry by their member federation. Final entries will be published nearer to the time of the World Indoor Championships.

World Athletics Indoor Championships Nanjing 25 Qualification System and Entry Standards

World Athletics Indoor Championships Nanjing 25 Entry Standards

