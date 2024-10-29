Nominees announced for Out of Stadium Athlete of the Year 2024

World Athletics have announced a list of five nominees for Women’s Out of Stadium Athlete of the Year and five nominees for Men’s Out of Stadium Athlete of the Year, as part of the World Athletics Awards 2024.
In what has been another memorable year for the sport, the nominations reflect some of the standout performances achieved at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, World Athletics Cross Country Championships, Label road races and other events around the world.
The nominees for 2024 Women’s Out of Stadium Athlete of the Year are (in alphabetical order):
Sutume Asefa Kebede, Ethiopia
- Tokyo Marathon winner
- No.2 marathon time of 2024
Ruth Chepngetich, Kenya
- World marathon record
- Chicago Marathon winner
Sifan Hassan, Netherlands
- Olympic marathon champion
- Olympic record
Tigist Ketema, Ethiopia
- Berlin Marathon winner
- Dubai Marathon winner
Agnes Jebet Ngetich, Kenya
- World 5km and 10km records
- World half marathon lead
The nominees for 2024 Men’s Out of Stadium Athlete of the Year are (in alphabetical order):
Yomif Kejelcha, Ethiopia
- World half marathon record
- World 10km lead
Jacob Kiplimo, Uganda
- World Cross Country Championships gold
- Valencia 10km winner
Benson Kipruto, Kenya
- Tokyo Marathon winner
- Olympic marathon bronze
Brian Daniel Pintado, Ecuador
- Olympic 20km race walk champion
- Olympic marathon race walk mixed relay silver
Tamirat Tola, Ethiopia
- Olympic marathon champion
- Olympic record
The vote to determine the Out of Stadium Athlete of the Year finalists is now open on World Athletics social media platforms. It will close on 3 November, 2024.
