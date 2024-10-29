Nominees announced for Out of Stadium Athlete of the Year 2024 – AthleticsAfrica
Nominees announced for Out of Stadium Athlete of the Year 2024

World Athletics confirm list of five nominees for Women’s Out of Stadium Athlete of the Year and five nominees for Men’s Out of Stadium Athlete of the Year 2024.

World Athletics

The 2024 Out of Stadium Athlete of the Year finalists / Photo credit: World Athletics
World Athletics have announced a list of five nominees for Women’s Out of Stadium Athlete of the Year and five nominees for Men’s Out of Stadium Athlete of the Year, as part of the World Athletics Awards 2024.

In what has been another memorable year for the sport, the nominations reflect some of the standout performances achieved at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, World Athletics Cross Country Championships, Label road races and other events around the world.

The nominees for 2024 Women’s Out of Stadium Athlete of the Year are (in alphabetical order):

Sutume Asefa Kebede, Ethiopia

  • Tokyo Marathon winner
  • No.2 marathon time of 2024

Ruth Chepngetich, Kenya

  • World marathon record
  • Chicago Marathon winner

Sifan Hassan, Netherlands

  • Olympic marathon champion
  • Olympic record

Tigist Ketema, Ethiopia

  • Berlin Marathon winner
  • Dubai Marathon winner

Agnes Jebet Ngetich, Kenya

  • World 5km and 10km records
  • World half marathon lead

The nominees for 2024 Men’s Out of Stadium Athlete of the Year are (in alphabetical order):

Yomif Kejelcha, Ethiopia

  • World half marathon record
  • World 10km lead

Jacob Kiplimo, Uganda

  • World Cross Country Championships gold
  • Valencia 10km winner

Benson Kipruto, Kenya

  • Tokyo Marathon winner
  • Olympic marathon bronze

Brian Daniel Pintado, Ecuador

  • Olympic 20km race walk champion
  • Olympic marathon race walk mixed relay silver

Tamirat Tola, Ethiopia

  • Olympic marathon champion
  • Olympic record

The vote to determine the Out of Stadium Athlete of the Year finalists is now open on World Athletics social media platforms. It will close on 3 November, 2024.

World Athletics (formerly the International Association of Athletics Federations - IAAF) is the international governing body for the sport of athletics, such as running, jumping and throwing.

