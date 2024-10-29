Nominees announced for Out of Stadium Athlete of the Year 2024

World Athletics have announced a list of five nominees for Women’s Out of Stadium Athlete of the Year and five nominees for Men’s Out of Stadium Athlete of the Year, as part of the World Athletics Awards 2024.

In what has been another memorable year for the sport, the nominations reflect some of the standout performances achieved at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, World Athletics Cross Country Championships, Label road races and other events around the world.

The nominees for 2024 Women’s Out of Stadium Athlete of the Year are (in alphabetical order):

Sutume Asefa Kebede, Ethiopia

Tokyo Marathon winner

No.2 marathon time of 2024

Ruth Chepngetich, Kenya

World marathon record

Chicago Marathon winner

Sifan Hassan, Netherlands

Olympic marathon champion

Olympic record

Tigist Ketema, Ethiopia

Berlin Marathon winner

Dubai Marathon winner

Agnes Jebet Ngetich, Kenya

World 5km and 10km records

World half marathon lead

The nominees for 2024 Men’s Out of Stadium Athlete of the Year are (in alphabetical order):

Yomif Kejelcha, Ethiopia

World half marathon record

World 10km lead

Jacob Kiplimo, Uganda

World Cross Country Championships gold

Valencia 10km winner

Benson Kipruto, Kenya

Tokyo Marathon winner

Olympic marathon bronze

Brian Daniel Pintado, Ecuador

Olympic 20km race walk champion

Olympic marathon race walk mixed relay silver

Tamirat Tola, Ethiopia

Olympic marathon champion

Olympic record

The vote to determine the Out of Stadium Athlete of the Year finalists is now open on World Athletics social media platforms. It will close on 3 November, 2024.