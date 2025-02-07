Registration opens for 2025 ECOWAS Abuja Marathon

As preparations intensify for the 2025 ECOWAS Abuja International Marathon, key figures in the sports and fitness industry have expressed their eagerness to volunteer and contribute to the event’s success.

The marathon, set for March 1, 2025, is part of activities to celebrate ECOWAS’ 50th anniversary.

With thousands of runners expected to participate in the 21-kilometre half marathon and the 5-kilometre race, volunteers will be crucial in ensuring a seamless and enjoyable experience for all.

Gabriel Okon, the Race Director emphasized the significance of volunteers in an event that dedicated individuals to handle various logistical and operational aspects.

“Marathon is not just about the runners; it’s about the team behind the scenes. Volunteers are the backbone of any successful race, from registration and logistics to hydration stations and medical support. Their role is invaluable in making the event smooth and enjoyable for everyone,” he said.

Application for volunteers opened Monday, February 3, 2025, and interested applicants can pick up a form at the Athletics Federation of Nigeria office, Moshood Abiola Stadium, Package A, Abuja.

Members of the sports family including athletes, coaches, fitness trainers, and others have pledged to support the event in different capacities, from technical assistance to race coordination and mentorship for young runners.

Expressing his delight at the overwhelming response, Okon remarked, “The enthusiasm we are seeing from volunteers is inspiring. From retired directors in the ministry, elite athletes, to community fitness trainers, so many people are eager to be part of this celebration of unity and athleticism. This is more than just a race—it’s a movement that brings people together for a greater cause.”

Beyond the competition itself, the ECOWAS Abuja International Marathon represents an opportunity to promote health, youth empowerment, and regional unity through sports.

With over US$71,000 in prize money up for grabs, the event is expected to attract elite runners while also encouraging participation from amateur fitness enthusiasts.

Okon stressed that the marathon is not only about athleticism but also about making a lasting impact.

“We want this marathon to leave a lasting legacy beyond race day. It’s about inspiring people to embrace fitness, fostering friendships across borders, and promoting a culture of healthy living,” he said.

Interested participants can register at www.ecowasabujamarathon.org or visit the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) offices, FCT Sports councils, and local athletics associations across Nigeria.