Nigeria’s Ezekiel Nathaniel smashed his own national record for the fifth time this year at the Kamila Skolimowska Memorial, a 2025 Wanda Diamond League meeting in Silesia, Poland on Saturday.

Nathaniel, a 2025 college standout who recently signed professional contract with Swiss sportwear brand On, set a lifetime best of 47.31 secs to finish second in the men’s 400m hurdles.

The 22-year-old hurdler erased his own Nigerian record of 47.49 seconds set at the 2025 NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships in June.

Norway’s Karsten Warholm won the race, setting a Diamond League record and world-leading time of 46.28 while Qatari Abderrahman Samba settled for third place with a time of 47.34.

“Coming in here I expected to run fast. But then I had some issues, like a headache and I was not quite sure how I would run, but it went well,” said Ezekiel Nathaniel, who is the reigning NCAA outdoor and indoor 400m hurdles champion, after the race.

“It definitely helps me to run against guys like Karsten [Warholm], to have someone to chase. For much of the year I felt I just ran by myself. I am going to the World Championships and I expect to run even faster there.”

In a fiercely competitive women’s 100m hurdles final, USA’s Olympic champion Masai Russell broke the Diamond League record with 12.19 (1.4m/s) – the joint-third fastest time in history – to win. Her compatriot Tonea Marshall ran a personal best of 12.24 for second place.

World record-holder Tobi Amusan clocked 12.25 to finish third. Budapest 2023 World champion Danielle Williams of Jamaica secured fourth place with a time of 12.31, while USA’s Alia Armstrong came in fifth in 12.32.

In the women’s 200m, Favour Ofili ran a season’s best of 22.25 to secure third place. The race was won by Jamaica’s two-time world champion Shericka Jackson in a season’s best of 22.17 (-0.3m/s).

Nathaniel’s 400m Hurdles National Record Progression in 2025

TIME VENUE DATE 47.31 Silesia Kamila Skolimowska Memorial, Stadion Śląski, Chorzów 16 AUG 2025 47.49 NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships, Hayward Field, Eugene, OR 13 JUN 2025 47.86 NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships, Hayward Field, Eugene, OR

11 JUN 2025 47.89 Big 12 Outdoor Track & Field Championship, Rock Chalk Park, Lawrence, KS 17 MAY 2025 47.90 Big 12 Outdoor Track & Field Championship, Rock Chalk Park, Lawrence, KS 15 MAY 2025 48.00 Big 12 Outdoor Track & Field Championship, Clyde Hart Track & Field Stadium, Waco, TX 11 MAY 2024



Watch Interview with Ezekiel Nathaniel after the race in Silesia