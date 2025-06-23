The bidding process for the 2029 and 2031 editions of the World Athletics Championships has been opened.

Member federations and host institution stakeholders interested in hosting or receiving more information about staging either of these events should consult the World Athletics Championships 2029 and 2031 bid guide and then complete and return the bid pre-qualification form, both available via the World Athletics Library.

The bidding process is set out in the bidding calendar. The pre-qualification form submission deadline for both events is 1 October 2025.

The World Athletics Championships is one of the most prestigious major international sporting events in the world. As the pinnacle athletics event of the year and the outdoor season finale, it brings together the world’s best athletes to compete for their nations on the biggest stage of all.

As part of the process, World Athletics invites member federations and host institution stakeholders interested in hosting the World Athletics Championships 2029 / 2031 to participate in its observer programme at the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 25 in September.

The observer programme will go behind the scenes in Tokyo to provide a unique experience and valuable knowledge exchange, offering the best opportunity to observe, learn and engage with both World Athletics and LOC staff in event hosting mode. Further information can be requested from Mark Hurst, Head of Bidding at World Athletics.

After Tokyo, the next World Athletics Championships will be held in Beijing in 2027.