Malta to host 2027 Commonwealth Youth Games

Malta has been announced by Commonwealth Sport as the host of the 2027 Commonwealth Youth Games (CYG) will take place in the last quarter of the year.

The eighth edition of the Commonwealth Youth Games will see over 1,000 young competitors between the ages of 14-18 competing across eight sports and with venues in four main clusters across the islands of Malta and Gozo.

According to Commonwealth Sport, this award reflects it’s commitment to taking the Youth Games to new countries and especially small and island nations.

Malta’s compelling dual-island concept features existing world-class facilities, with venues in four main clusters across the islands of Malta and Gozo. Hotels will be used to create two Athlete Villages, one on each island.

Malta 2027 will welcome approximately 1,150 athletes aged 14–18 from Commonwealth Sport’s 74 nations and territories.

The Sport Programme will feature eight sports, with Sailing and Water Polo making their debut at a CYG, alongside Athletics and Para Athletics, Netball, Squash, Swimming and Para Swimming, Triathlon, and Weightlifting.

The distinctive programme was designed to maximise local and Commonwealth youth appeal and utilise existing state-of-the-art venues.

Malta 2027 will have the largest Para sport programme at a CYG, with Para Swimming being added to the CYG programme for the first time, building on the landmark inclusion of Para Athletics at the last CYG in Trinidad and Tobago in 2023.

“We are thrilled to bring the Commonwealth Youth Games to Malta in 2027 and thank Commonwealth Sport Malta and the Government of Malta for their commitment and vision,” said Dr. Donald Rukare, President of Commonwealth Sport. “Malta’s athlete-first proposal, world-class facilities, and proven experience in hosting international events make it an ideal host.”

“The Commonwealth Youth Games are more than a captivating celebration of sport; they are a transformative experience for young athletes. Those that compete are the stars of tomorrow and the voices of today, changemakers who will shape the future of our Movement. We look forward to being on the beautiful island of Malta in 2027.”