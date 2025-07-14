A 70-strong South African team departed in two groups for Nigeria on Monday, full of confidence that they will defend their continental crown, at the 3rd CAA African U18/U20 Combined Championships in Abeokuta from 16 to 20 July, 2025.

Split into two because of flights availability, the first group of over 50 members took off at 3am, while the second group is expected to leave around 6pm on Rwandan Airways.

According to Athletics South Africa, the latter group will have a sleepover in Kigali, Rwanda and resume their journey tomorrow morning, due to the nature of their flight.

A brief pre-departure meeting was held at the OR Tambo Garden Court hotel in Isando, Kempton Park in Johannesburg. The various team managers, led by the Head of Delegation John Mathane – the newly elected Vice President of ASA, informed parents that their children are in good hands.

The athletes, some of whom were nervous but excited, were addressed on the team protocols, security, general behaviour, their wellbeing, managing expectations and the contrasting weather conditions in West Africa.

The team includes various specialised coaches, a doctor, physiotherapists, massage therapists and skilled managers in different roles.

South Africa is the defending champion of the CAA African U18/U20 Combined Championships.