South African records fall at 2025 ASA Grand Prix 1 in Tshwane

Two national records tumbled as South African athletes dominated the first leg of the ASA Grand Prix series, a World Athletics Continental Tour Challenger meeting held at Pilditch Stadium in Tshwane on Wednesday.

Opening the main programme at the top-flight domestic meeting, Leandri Holtzhausen produced an impressive heave of 67.95 metres in the women’s hammer throw. Holtzhausen added more than a metre to the national record of 66.54m which she had set at a Central Gauteng Athletics league meeting in Germiston last month.

“I definitely feel I can go close to 70 metres. I really feel good, my training has been going well, and I feel it’s just a matter of time,” Holtzhausen said afterwards.

Later in the programme, the national women’s 4x400m relay team broke the nine-year-old SA record over four laps. The quartet of Shirley Nekhubui, Miranda Coetzee, Marlie Viljoen and Zeney Geldenhuys, combined well to stop the clock at 3:28.30.

They took 0.19 off the national mark of 3:28.49 which was set by Caster Semenya, Jeanelle Griessel, Wenda Nel and Justine Palframan at the African Athletics Championships in Durban in 2016.

In other events, 18-year-old sprinter Karabo Letebele delivered a stunning performance, winning the men’s 100m race in 10.19.

Experienced campaigner Emile Erasmus finished second, also in 10.19, while African record holder Ferdinand Omanyala of Kenya was edged into third place in 10.22.

“I didn’t expect to beat him (Omanyala). I thought he was going to run under 10 seconds, so I just told myself to execute my own race, go through my phases and I’ll be fine,” Letebele said.

Prudence Sekgodiso also shone in the women’s 800m race, winning in 1:59.01 and holding off a challenge from Botswana’s Oratile Nowe, who was second in 1:59.46, setting a new national record.

In the women’s 100m hurdles race, Marione Fourie stormed to victory in 12.77 seconds, clocking the fastest time in the world this year.

Sekgodiso and Fourie were both sharpening up for the World Athletics Indoor Championships to be held in China next week.

“We didn’t quite know where I was standing in training, so opening my outdoor season with a result like this just shows we are ready for next week,” Fourie said.

A collage of top athletes at the 2025 ASA Grand Prix 1 at Pilditch Athletics Stadium in Tshwane / Photo credit: Cecilia van Bers

Other notable results on Wednesday included Bayapo Ndori of Botswana winning the men’s 400m contest in 44.59 and his compatriot Ketlhobogile Haingura taking the men’s 800m race in 1:44.67.

Aiden Smith won the men’s shot put with a big throw of 20.73m, and junior athlete Njabulo Mbatha triumphed in the 400m hurdles race in 49.40.

“A wonderfull afternoon this has been. It was a great opener to the South African track and field season,” said James Moloi, the President of Athletics South Africa. “I’m struggling to hold my excitement at the rate our athletes are breaking national records this early nine the season.

“We are proud to congratulate our athletes for seting new records for others to target.”

