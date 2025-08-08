Nathaniel inks professional deal with On

Nigeria’s Ezekiel Nathaniel, a 2025 NCAA Champion and one of the fastest athletes in the world in the 400m hurdles, has signed a professional contract with Swiss sportswear brand On.

Nathaniel, a standout from Baylor University in Texas, has consistently excelled on both collegiate and international stages for school and country.

As a freshman in 2022, he broke the Nigerian 400m hurdles record in a personal best time of 48.42 seconds and advanced to the semi-finals at the Oregon 2022 and Budapest 2023 World Athletics Championships, as well as the Paris 2024 Olympics.

At the 2025 Big 12 Indoor Track and Field Championships in Lubbock, Texas in March, Nathaniel broke his own African record to win the men’s 400m title in 44.74 seconds.

Most recently, the 22-year-old captured the 2025 NCAA Outdoor Championships 400m hurdles title, setting a new national record of 47.49 seconds and earning the prestigious men’s track athlete of the year award.

In his professional debut at the 2025 Prefontaine Classic – Wanda Diamond League meeting in Eugene, Oregon, Nathaniel achieved a third-place finish in the 400m hurdles.

“We’re incredibly proud and excited to welcome these six exceptionally talented athletes to the professional side of the On family as they transition from their impressive collegiate careers into professional track and field,” said Kevin Quadrozzi, Athlete Manager at On.

“Each of these athletes embodies the spirit of innovation and elite performance that defines On, and we look forward to supporting them as they achieve even greater heights on the world stage.”