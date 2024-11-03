Video: Hawi Feysa smashes course record with 2:17:25 in Frankfurt

CLICK TO WATCH – Hawi Feysa took the 41st Mainova Frankfurt Marathon with a superb course record: The 25 year-old Ethiopian ran 2:17:25 and improved the former women’s record by 1:45.

Feysa clocked the 12th fastest time this year worldwide. There was a surprise winner in the men’s race as 22 year-old Kenyan debutant Benard Biwott triumphed with 2:05:54.

The combined winning times of the 2024 women’s and men’s champions came to 4:23:19, the fastest aggregate time ever in the history of the Mainova Frankfurt Marathon.