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Amusan, Ashe and Okon-George headline Team Nigeria for African Senior Championships – Accra 2026

By Maxwell Kumoye 1 views 2 minutes read
Team Nigeria's Mixed 4x100 Metres Relay quartet after qualification for Budapest 26 Ultimate Championships on Day 2 of the 2026 Debswana World Athletics Relays in Gaborone, Botswana on May 3, 2026 / Photo: First Zeal Media Cast Blog
Team Nigeria's Mixed 4x100 Metres Relay quartet after qualification for Budapest 26 Ultimate Championships on Day 2 of the 2026 Debswana World Athletics Relays in Gaborone, Botswana on May 3, 2026 / Photo: First Zeal Media Cast Blog

Nigeria has named a 45-strong roster for the 24th CAA African Senior Athletics Championships – Accra 2026 with a blend of established stars and emerging talents expected to spearhead the country’s medal pursuit.

The Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) announced a squad comprising 25 female and 20 male athletes for the continental showpiece scheduled to hold at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium in Accra, Ghana from 12-17 May, 2026.

Leading the Nigerian challenge is 100m hurdles women’s World record-holder Tobiloba Amusan, who headlines the women’s roster alongside one of the fastest female sprinters of the season, Rosemary Chukwuma.

Amusan is expected to compete in the women’s 100m hurdles event alongside Adaobi Tabugbo and Janet Sunday, while Chukwuma will feature in the women’s 100m and 4x100m relay team with Miracle Ezechukwu, Maria Thompson-Omokwe and Tejiri Ugoh.

The women’s squad also boasts experienced quarter-miler Patience Okon George, long jumper Ruth Usoro and hammer throw specialist Oyesade Olatoye.

In the men’s category, sprint sensation Favour Ashe and Africa’s leading shot put star Chukwuebuka Enekwechi will spearhead Nigeria’s campaign.

The men’s sprint roster also includes Enoch Adegoke, Usheoritse Itsekiri and Chidera Ezeakor, while the 400m and relay team will be anchored by Samson Nathaniel, Emmanuel Ojeli and Chidi Okezie.

Nigeria will also compete in field events through athletes such as Romeo Bernard, Emmanuel Audu and javelin thrower Adams Samuel Kure.

The African Senior Athletics Championships Accra 2026 will provide another major platform for Nigerian athletes to test themselves against the continent’s best as preparations continue for future global competitions, especially the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland this autumn.

Team Nigeria – CAA African Senior Athletics Championships

Female – 25

100m / 4×100m
Rosemary Chukwuma
Miracle Ezechukwu
Maria Thompson-Omokwe
Tejiri Ugoh

200m
Jennifer Obi Chukwuma
Rosemary Nwankwo

400m / 4×400m Relay
Patience Okon-George
Treasure Okereke
Siviana Ossai
Esther Okon Peter
Jimoh Toheebat

800m
Comfort Anietie James

1500m / 3000m Steeplechase
Aderonke Akanbi

100m Hurdles
Tobi Amusan
Adaobi Tabugbo
Janet Sunday

High Jump
Clergy Edet
Treasure Omosivwe

Long Jump
Ruth Usoro
Favour Olise

Javelin
Victoria Kparika

Shot Put
Divine Oladipupo
Jessica Oji

Discus
Obiageri Ameachi

Hammer
Oyesade Olatoye

Men – 20

100m / 4×100m Relay
Favour Ashe
Enoch Adegoke
Chidera Ezeakor
Tejiri Godwin

200m
Badmus Gafari
James Taiwo Emmanuel
Usheorithe Itsekiri

400m / 4×400m Relay
Emmanuel Ifeanyi Ojeli
Samson Nathaniel
Ezekiel Asuquo
Victor Sampson Ime
Chidi Okezie
Sikiru Adeyemi

110m Hurdles
Nnamdi Onwaeze

1500m / 5000m
James Gang

Decathlon
Jami Schlueter

Long Jump
Romeo Bernard

Shot Put
Chukwuebuka Enekwechi
Emmanuel Audu

Javelin
Adams Samuel Kure

CONTRIBUTORS

Maxwell Kumoye - Nigerian Journalist

Maxwell Kumoye

Chairman / CEO at First Zealmediacast Blog | Web |  + posts

Kumoye is a Nigerian journalist, broadcaster, and media entrepreneur with extensive experience in sports reporting and communications. He chairs the Media Committee of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), where he plays a key role in shaping public communication and media engagement.

World Athletics Relays - Gaborone 26 to be held at the National Stadium, Gaborone, Botswana from May 2-3 2026.
The 24th edition of the CAA Africa Senior Athletics Championships to be held in Accra, Ghana from May 12-17, 2026.
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