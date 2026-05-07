Nigeria has named a 45-strong roster for the 24th CAA African Senior Athletics Championships – Accra 2026 with a blend of established stars and emerging talents expected to spearhead the country’s medal pursuit.

The Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) announced a squad comprising 25 female and 20 male athletes for the continental showpiece scheduled to hold at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium in Accra, Ghana from 12-17 May, 2026.

Leading the Nigerian challenge is 100m hurdles women’s World record-holder Tobiloba Amusan, who headlines the women’s roster alongside one of the fastest female sprinters of the season, Rosemary Chukwuma.

Amusan is expected to compete in the women’s 100m hurdles event alongside Adaobi Tabugbo and Janet Sunday, while Chukwuma will feature in the women’s 100m and 4x100m relay team with Miracle Ezechukwu, Maria Thompson-Omokwe and Tejiri Ugoh.

The women’s squad also boasts experienced quarter-miler Patience Okon George, long jumper Ruth Usoro and hammer throw specialist Oyesade Olatoye.

In the men’s category, sprint sensation Favour Ashe and Africa’s leading shot put star Chukwuebuka Enekwechi will spearhead Nigeria’s campaign.

The men’s sprint roster also includes Enoch Adegoke, Usheoritse Itsekiri and Chidera Ezeakor, while the 400m and relay team will be anchored by Samson Nathaniel, Emmanuel Ojeli and Chidi Okezie.

Nigeria will also compete in field events through athletes such as Romeo Bernard, Emmanuel Audu and javelin thrower Adams Samuel Kure.

The African Senior Athletics Championships Accra 2026 will provide another major platform for Nigerian athletes to test themselves against the continent’s best as preparations continue for future global competitions, especially the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland this autumn.

Team Nigeria – CAA African Senior Athletics Championships

Female – 25

100m / 4×100m

Rosemary Chukwuma

Miracle Ezechukwu

Maria Thompson-Omokwe

Tejiri Ugoh

200m

Jennifer Obi Chukwuma

Rosemary Nwankwo

400m / 4×400m Relay

Patience Okon-George

Treasure Okereke

Siviana Ossai

Esther Okon Peter

Jimoh Toheebat

800m

Comfort Anietie James

1500m / 3000m Steeplechase

Aderonke Akanbi

100m Hurdles

Tobi Amusan

Adaobi Tabugbo

Janet Sunday

High Jump

Clergy Edet

Treasure Omosivwe

Long Jump

Ruth Usoro

Favour Olise

Javelin

Victoria Kparika

Shot Put

Divine Oladipupo

Jessica Oji

Discus

Obiageri Ameachi

Hammer

Oyesade Olatoye

Men – 20

100m / 4×100m Relay

Favour Ashe

Enoch Adegoke

Chidera Ezeakor

Tejiri Godwin

200m

Badmus Gafari

James Taiwo Emmanuel

Usheorithe Itsekiri

400m / 4×400m Relay

Emmanuel Ifeanyi Ojeli

Samson Nathaniel

Ezekiel Asuquo

Victor Sampson Ime

Chidi Okezie

Sikiru Adeyemi

110m Hurdles

Nnamdi Onwaeze

1500m / 5000m

James Gang

Decathlon

Jami Schlueter

Long Jump

Romeo Bernard

Shot Put

Chukwuebuka Enekwechi

Emmanuel Audu

Javelin

Adams Samuel Kure