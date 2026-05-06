A former director of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), Navy Commodore Omatseye Nesiama (Rtd), has outlined what he believes is the clear pathway to sustained success for Nigeria’s next generation of athletes, stressing the need for deliberate and strategic management.

Speaking on the future of the country’s emerging talents, Nesiama noted that raw ability alone is not enough to guarantee podium finishes on the global stage.

According to him, a structured system built on long-term planning remains the missing link.

“The future is ahead of them and for them, but it must be driven by deliberate strategic management,” he said, emphasizing that talent must be nurtured within a well coordinated framework.

Drawing a comparison with Botswana’s steady rise in athletics, Nesiama recalled how Nigeria once played a role in supporting their development.

Omatseye Nesiama pointed out that Botswana athletes were previously encouraged and even “packaged” to compete at events such as the Warri Relays and Nigeria’s national trials, exposure that has since paid dividends.

“Same happened to the Botswana team that we used to literally package and encourage to participate… Go back to what I said, strategic management,” he added.

Botswana has since grown into one of Africa’s most competitive athletics nations, a transformation Nesiama believes Nigeria can replicate if the right structures are put in place.

He concluded by stressing that the next four years are crucial and must be handled with intention, particularly in key areas such as education, coaching, athlete development, and welfare.

“Meaning that their education, coaching, development and welfare in the next four years has to be deliberately planned and managed,” he said.

With Nigeria continuing to produce exciting young talents, Nesiama’s remarks serve as both a reminder and a roadmap, highlighting that success on the track is often built long before race day.