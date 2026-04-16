AFN welcomes Ofili back, calls for support from stakeholders

Nigeria’s sprint star Favour Ofili has been denied a request to change her sporting nationality to Türkiye after World Athletics ruled that the application failed to meet key eligibility principles guiding the sport.

The decision was delivered by a three-member Nationality Review Panel comprising Donna Raynor, Cydonie Mothersill, and Susanne van Waert, following a detailed review of Ofili’s case and ten other similar applications submitted by the Turkish Athletics Federation.

Ofili, who last represented Nigeria at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, sought to switch her allegiance after being granted Turkish citizenship in May 2025.

However, despite fulfilling several procedural requirements, the panel concluded that approving the transfer would undermine the core regulations governing international athletics.

At the heart of the ruling was World Athletics’ concern over a broader recruitment strategy linked to the Turkish Government.

The panel found that Ofili’s application was part of a coordinated effort to recruit foreign athletes through lucrative contracts, primarily aimed at strengthening Türkiye’s medal prospects ahead of the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

The panel described the initiative as a “government-led recruitment strategy” offering significant financial incentives to induce athletes to switch allegiance, raising concerns about “mercenary” motivations rather than genuine national ties to the country.

This approach, the panel noted, conflicts with key principles designed to:

Protect the credibility and fairness of international competitions

Encourage countries to develop their own athletes

Ensure young athletes are motivated by opportunity, not replaced by imported talent

Safeguard athlete welfare and long-term development systems

Although Ofili’s individual circumstances, including her training base in the United States and her plans to relocate to Türkiye, were considered, the panel ruled that they did not outweigh the broader implications of the recruitment scheme.

Even factors such as her reported frustrations with administrative lapses in Nigeria, including her inability to compete in the 100m at Paris 2024 because of registration issues, were not enough to justify approval under the rules.

The ruling resulted in the following:

Ofili remains eligible only for Nigeria in international competitions

She cannot represent Türkiye at global events such as the Olympics or World Championships

She is still free to train, live, and compete in club events in Türkiye or elsewhere

This case underscores World Athletics’ firm stance against nationality transfers driven by financial incentives or strategic recruitment, reinforcing its commitment to preserving the integrity of national representation in sports.

The ruling may also serve as a precedent, with all 11 applications linked to the same Turkish recruitment programme facing similar scrutiny.

Nigeria extends olive branch to Ofili

Meanwhile, the Athletics Federation of Nigeria officially welcomed sprint sensation Favour Ofili back into its fold, signalling a fresh chapter in the relationship between the athlete and the federation.

AFN President Tonobok Okowa expressed delight at Ofili’s return, emphasising the need for unity and encouragement around one of Nigeria’s brightest track talents.

According to Okowa, the focus now should be on providing the right environment for the 100m and 200m star to thrive, stressing that what she needs most from stakeholders is “love, support, encouragement and more love.”

The federation’s stance comes at a crucial time for Nigerian athletics as it looks to rebuild trust and strengthen its athlete relations ahead of major international competitions.

Ofili’s return is expected to boost Nigeria’s sprint prospects, with the AFN hopeful that renewed support from officials, fans, and the athletics community will help her reach her full potential on the global stage.