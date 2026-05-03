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Budapest and Beijing qualifiers confirmed at Debswana World Athletics Relays Gaborone 26

By World Athletics and ATAF Editors 5 views 3 minutes read
Akani Simbine anchors South Africa to Silver and African record of 37.49 in Men's 4x100m Final at the World Athletics Relays Gaborone 26 on May 2, 2026 in Gaborone, Botswana / Photo credit: Christel Saneh for World Athletics
Akani Simbine anchors South Africa to Silver and African record of 37.49 in Men's 4x100m Final at the World Athletics Relays Gaborone 26 on May 2, 2026 in Gaborone, Botswana / Photo credit: Christel Saneh for World Athletics

The first relay teams have qualified for the World Athletics Ultimate Championship Budapest 26 after the mixed 4x100m and mixed 4x400m finals at the Debswana World Athletics Relays Gaborone 26 on Sunday.

The top six teams in each mixed relay event secured automatic qualification for the Ultimate Championship, which will be held in Budapest on 11-13 September.

Jamaica improved on their own world mixed 4x100m record from the heats, clocking 39.62 in the final. Canada, who had set a world record in the first heat on Saturday, finished second in the final.

The USA were convincing winners of the mixed 4x400m final in Gaborone, smashing the championship record with 3:07.47. Jamaica finished second in a national record of 3:08.24.

The World Relays also confirmed 72 automatic qualifiers – 12 in each of the six relay disciplines contested in Gaborone – for the World Athletics Championships Beijing 27.

The first 48 automatic places were secured on Saturday, while the final 24 places were decided through Sunday’s second qualifying round. The finals, meanwhile, decided prize money and preferential lane seeding positions for Beijing.

Hosts Botswana provided the most memorable moment of the weekend with victory in the men’s 4x400m, not only securing their place at the World Championships, but also smashing the competition record with 2:54.47, the third-fastest clocking in history.

The competition record was almost broken in the men’s 4x100m as USA triumphed in 37.43. Jamaica stormed to victory in the women’s event in 42.00, while Norway were surprise winners of the women’s 4x400m in a world-leading national record of 3:20.96.

The remaining relay places for the Ultimate Championship (two in each of the mixed relay disciplines) and the World Championships (four in each of the relay disciplines) will be determined by the top lists at the end of the respective qualifying periods.

Teams qualified for the World Athletics Ultimate Championship Budapest 26

Mixed 4x100m: Canada, Germany, Jamaica, Nigeria, Spain, United States

Mixed 4x400m: Great Britain & NI, Italy, Jamaica, Kenya, Spain, United States

Team Botswana Men's 4x400 Metres Relay quartet after setting a Championship Record at the World Athletics Relays Gaborone 26 on May 2, 2026 in Gaborone, Botswana / Photo credit: Christel Saneh for World Athletics
Team Botswana Men’s 4×400 Metres Relay quartet after setting a Championship Record at the World Athletics Relays Gaborone 26 on May 2, 2026 in Gaborone, Botswana / Photo credit: Christel Saneh for World Athletics

Full list of teams qualified for the World Athletics Championships Beijing 27 through the World Relays:

Women’s 4x100m: Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Great Britain & NI, Italy, Jamaica, Nigeria, Poland, Portugal, Spain

Men’s 4x100m: Australia, Belgium, Botswana, Canada, China, Germany, Ghana, Great Britain & NI, Jamaica, Netherlands, South Africa, United States

Women’s 4x400m: Australia, Canada, Czechia, France, Germany, Great Britain & NI, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain

Men’s 4x400m: Australia, Belgium, Botswana, Brazil, Japan, Netherlands, Portugal, Qatar, Senegal, South Africa, Spain, Zimbabwe

Mixed 4x100m: Australia, Canada, Germany, Great Britain & NI, Italy, Jamaica, Netherlands, Nigeria, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, United States

Mixed 4x400m: Australia, Belgium, Canada, Great Britain & NI, Italy, Jamaica, Kenya, Nigeria, Poland, South Africa, Spain, United States

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World Athletics (formerly the International Association of Athletics Federations - IAAF) is the international governing body for the sport of athletics, such as running, jumping and throwing.

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World Athletics Relays - Gaborone 26 to be held at the National Stadium, Gaborone, Botswana from May 2-3 2026.
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