Botswana submits bid to host 2026 World Athletics Relays

The Botswana Athletics Association (BAA) announced its formal bid to host the 2026 World Athletics Relays, coinciding with Botswana’s 60th independence celebrations. This bid represents a significant milestone in the nation’s sporting history and underscores Botswana’s growing prominence in international athletics.

The event is expected to attract over 2,000 athletes, officials, and spectators, potentially generating substantial economic benefits similar to the 2024 Bahamas Relays, which had an economic impact exceeding USD 25 million.

The BAA’s comprehensive bid highlights Botswana’s strategic location, vibrant culture, and passionate sporting community.

It also emphasises the potential for this event to be the first of its kind to be held on the African continent, specifically within the Southern African region. However, the bid process presents challenges, particularly concerning the provision of essential infrastructure such as a dedicated warm-up track.

The BAA acknowledges the need for collaborative support from all stakeholders, including government authorities and corporate entities, to ensure the success of this endeavour.

According to the BAA statement, this bid represents more than just a sporting event: it is a celebration of national pride, unity, and the enduring spirit of Botswana.

The BAA’s initiative aligns with the country’s rich athletic heritage, built upon the achievements of past and present athletes, who have consistently demonstrated Botswana’s ability to compete at the highest levels.

If successful, this bid could significantly boost Botswana’s reputation as a capable host of world-class events, stimulate economic growth, and create lasting legacies.

The bid for hosting the 2026 World Athletics Relays was submitted by the Botswana Athletics Association (BAA) in multiple stages:

Initial submission: February 21, 2025

Presentation: March 4, 2025

Final submission: March 10, 2025

The BAA’s call for unified support from individuals, authorities, and organisations underscores the national importance of this endeavour and its potential to showcase Botswana’s capabilities on a global stage.

The World Relays Bid Committee and World Athletics Council are scheduled to announce the successful host on March 24-25, 2025.