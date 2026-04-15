WDL to raise individual prize money for athletes in 2026

The Wanda Diamond League (WDL) will offer higher top-level individual prize money to more athletes in 2026, following an adjustment to the prize structure in Diamond+ Disciplines.

In the 2026 season, individual athletes will be able to earn up to 20,000 US dollars (USD) at series meetings and up to 60,000 USD at the Wanda Diamond League Final, the highest level in the series’ 17-year history.

The number of Diamond+ Disciplines will also be increased from four to eight at all meetings, giving more athletes the opportunity to win the top prizes in athletics’ premier one-day series in 2026.

“The adjustment reflects the Diamond League’s commitment to delivering a competitive, financially sustainable and gender-equal prize money structure that benefits athletes across the full diversity of track and field,” said Petr Stastny, Wanda Diamond League CEO.

Diamond+ Disciplines, in which athletes can earn higher individual prize money, were introduced as part of a record-breaking overhaul of the series’ prize money structure in 2025.

The total prize money pool will remain the same for the 2026 season after it was raised to a record 9.24 million USD in 2025.

The basic level of individual prize money will also remain unchanged in 2026, with competitors earning up to 10,000 USD at series meetings and up to 30,000 USD at the Final.

As per the new structure in 2026, each meeting will select eight Diamond+ Disciplines in which athletes can earn higher prize money.

These must include two sprint or hurdles events (one male, one female), two long- and middle-distance events (one male, one female), two field events (one male, one female) and a further two in any discipline (one male, one female).

This new structure allows athletes from a wider range of disciplines to increase their earnings in 2026, while also guaranteeing gender equality.

Including promotional fees for top athletes, a total of around 18 million USD will be paid to athletes over the course of the series’ 17th season in 2026, with many more millions being invested in athlete services such as travel and transport, full-board accommodation, and medical and physio provision.

In total, the series has spent more than 300 million USD on athletes since it began in 2010.