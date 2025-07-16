The Confederation of African Athletics (CAA) held its 31st Ordinary Congress on 14 July 2025 in Abeokuta, Nigeria, adopting several key resolutions to tackle issues undermining growth and development of the sport in Africa.

According to the resolutions seen by AthleticsAfrica, African athletics faces several challenges beyond funding. Lack of adequate athletic tracks in African countries due to FIFA’s removal of athletic tracks from football stadiums remains an issue, while changes in the nationality of top athletes poses a significant challenge.

The CAA Congress also noted that Africans have weak representation in World Athletics governance bodies while many African Member Federations are not complying with CAA regulations.

The Congress supports reforms for fair continental representation on the World Athletics Council, and term limits for CAA leadership have been adopted to promote development.

To address the reduced funding for the African Athletics Development Centres (AADC), Congress tasked the CAA President, Hamad Kalkaba Malboum to engage with stakeholders including World Athletics, FIFA, CAF, National Federations, and African governments to address funding challenges.

The CAA also outlined steps to address weak representation in World Athletics governance. The Congress approved a reform for fair continental representation on the World Athletics Council through fixed quotas to increase African representation.

The CAA requests that World Athletics Council members be elected directly within their continental associations. This change could give the CAA more control over who represents Africa on the World Athletics Council.

These resolutions reflect the CAA’s focus on addressing challenges in African athletics, improving governance, and fostering international cooperation for the sport’s development across the continent.

Key Resolutions: