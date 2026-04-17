Kipyegon’s season opener, Gout debut, higher prize money in 2026 WDL

Multiple world-record breaker Faith Kipyegon will open her 2026 season in the women’s 5000m at the Wanda Diamond League meeting in Shanghai/Keqiao on June 16.

The meeting will also see reigning Diamond League champion Salwa Eid Naser launch her title defence in the 400m, as well as a star-studded fields in the men’s discus, women’s 1500m and women’s shot put.

World 10,000m champion Jimmy Gressier will race the 5000m in Monaco, as he looks to defend his Diamond League title in 2026.

Meanwhile, 100m world champion Melissa Jefferson-Wooden will make her first ever appearance at the BAUHAUS-Galan in Stockholm on June 7.

Australian sprint sensation Gout Gout dominated the athletics headlines this week following his historic world U20 record in the 200m in Sydney.

The 18-year-old is now eyeing the next step in his meteoric rise with his full Wanda Diamond League debut in Oslo in June.

Gout will take on Olympic champion Letsile Tebogo at the Bislett Games in what is set to be his first senior appearance in athletics’ premier global series.

The teenager was one of a wave of track and field superstars who announced upcoming appearances Diamond League appearances this week.

World-class fields were also announced in the women’s 200m in Xiamen and the men’s shot put in Eugene.

Two-time world champion Shericka Jackson will take on the likes of Sha’Carri Richardson, Anavia Battle and Amy Hunt in Xiamen.

US stars Ryan Crouser and Joe Kovacs will face Tom Walsh and Leonardo Fabbri in Eugene, in a battle between the world champion and the top three in the world rankings.

Crouser was also one of three Olympic champions announced this week for the Golden Gala Pietro Mennea in Rome on June 4.

Hamish Kerr will headline the high jump while Winfred Yavi takes on home hero Nadia Battocletti in the 5000m.

The three join an already star-studded line-up in Rome, which already includes Noah Lyles, Keely Hodgkinson, Julien Alfred and Melissa Jefferson-Wooden.

Finally, a new prize money structure announced for Diamond+ Disciplines in 2026, which will see more athletes able to earn higher prize money in the upcoming season.