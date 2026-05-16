Team Nigeria’s growing strength excites Yusuf Alli

Former African champion and national record holder Yusuf Alli has expressed confidence in the rising strength of Team Nigeria athletics, praising the efforts of the National Sports Commission and the Elite Podium Finish Committee for the steady progress being recorded in the sport.

Alli, who currently leads the Elite Podium Finish Committee, said the standard expected at the 2026 CAA African Senior Athletics Championships leaves no room for experimentation, insisting that athletes must arrive fully prepared to compete at the highest level.

“CAA senior athletics championship is not a learning ground,” said Alli. “It’s a platform to deliver what you have learned, trained for and perfected.”

The multiple African champions noted that the renewed backing from the National Sports Commission has started yielding positive signs for Nigerian athletics, especially in talent development and athlete preparation.

According to him, the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) is now receiving stronger institutional support capable of helping athletes compete favorably on the continental stage.

“The National Sports Commission NSC is supporting the AFN fully,” he stated.

Ali also stressed the need for more domestic competitions to keep athletes in top condition and sustain the momentum currently building within Nigerian athletics.

“What we need now is more competition at home, since funding is gradually finding its way into the federation,” Ali said.

The athletics legend further revealed that the country’s local circuit is overflowing with emerging talents, while assuring that the Elite Podium Finish Committee remains committed to nurturing both upcoming and established stars.

“The domestic scene is loaded to the hilt with talent and we at the Podium Finish Committee are ready to work with them, whether teenagers or established athletes,” he added.

The remarks from Ali further underline the growing optimism surrounding Team Nigeria athletics, as stakeholders continue to intensify efforts aimed at restoring the country’s dominance on the African stage through improved preparation, stronger funding support and strategic athlete development initiatives.