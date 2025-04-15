Fatima Zahra Rki wins Course féminine de la Victoire in Rabat

The Femmes, Réalisations et Valeurs Association (FRV) organised the 15th edition of the Course féminine de la Victoire (Women’s Victory Run) in Rabat on Sunday 13 April, under the High Patronage of HM King Mohammed VI and the effective presidency of Charifa Lalla Soumia El Ouazzani, President of Special Olympics Morocco.

More than 12,000 participants took part in this edition, representing several social bangs and age categories, including schoolgirls, national security, representatives of the Special Olympics Morocco, the Lalla Asmaa Foundation for the deaf and hearing-impaired, and the Ambassadors Association for children with special needs.

The 7km race featured notable participants, including Naima Ben Yahya, the Minister of Solidarity, Social Integration and the Family, Fatiha El Moudni, the Mayor of Rabat, and M. Houcine Akoudad, the Acting Secretary General of the Ministry of National Education, Preschool and Sports.

Several political and sports figures, along with Moroccan sports legends such as 1988 Seoul Olympic 10,000m champion Moulay Brahim Boutayeb and Olympic and world 800m runner-up Hasna Benhassi, criss-crossed the capital’s main streets and historic sites.

In the women’s category, Fatima Zahra Rki secured first place, with Fatima Zahra Oumissour and Salma Labib finishing second and third, respectively.

In the Special Olympics Morocco guest of honour category, the top three positions were claimed by Aya Ahlam, Karima Tahtah, and Ataa Fadli, in that order.

Ghizlane Ben Sbika won the National Security category, followed by Khadija Haffari and Hakima Adnani. In the schoolgirl category, Kaoutar Akdijaa emerged victorious, with Kaoutar Asouab and Meriem Aït Ouakrim taking second and third places.

‘Sport as a tool for social advancement’

During this event, Nezha Bidouane, the president of the Femmes, Réalisations et Valeurs (Women, Achievements and Values) Association, told the press that the race participants hailed from different parts of Morocco and internationally, particularly from Spain, France, and the Dominican Republic.

She stated that the Victory Race is organized to showcase the Kingdom’s potential as it prepares to host major sporting events, notably the CAN 2025 and the 2030 Football World Cup in collaboration with Spain and Portugal.

Bidouane further explained that the race aims to emphasize the significance of sports for women.

On the sidelines of this sporting event, a tribute was paid to Ms. Saâdia Belmir, a magistrate and legal expert, in recognition of her distinguished national and international career.

Established in 2005, the ‘Femmes, réalisations et valeurs’ association seeks to use sports as a means of social advancement and to promote physical, psychological, and mental well-being.

Consequently, the Women’s Victory Race has become one of the largest gatherings of its kind in Morocco and worldwide.

To reach as many target groups as possible, the “FRV” Association organizes “National Sport for All Caravans” and “Sports Days” Sports Days’ to promote sporting culture and create a sporting dynamic throughout the Kingdom.

In 2017, this walking event attracted a record number of 32,000 participants.