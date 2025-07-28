Cairo to host 2026 WADA Regional Symposium in April

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has announced its selection of four cities that will host WADA’s Regional Symposiums between March and July 2026.

As indicated in the Request for Proposals (RFP) issued in February, these four Symposiums will be held in Africa, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Europe, and will replace the Agency’s Annual Symposium for 2026.

According to WADA, the African regional symposium to prepare the implementation of the 2027 World Anti-Doping Code will be held in Cairo, Egypt on 28-29 April, 2026.

“WADA wishes to sincerely thank all the countries that expressed interest in hosting the Agency’s Regional Symposiums,” noted WADA‘s statement announcing the host cities. “We were pleased to receive strong options and ultimately selected those that met or exceeded the criteria that we had laid out.”

“These Symposiums are being designed to address the unique needs and challenges of stakeholders in the different regions in the lead up to the implementation of the 2027 World Anti-Doping Code (Code) and International Standards.

“The 2027 Code and Standards, which have been subject to a series of stakeholder consultations, will be approved during WADA’s World Conference on Doping in Sport in Busan, Republic of Korea, in December; and enter into force on 1 January 2027.

“The Symposiums will be structured around WADA’s 2027 Code Implementation Support Programme and will prioritize updates to the Code and Standards, compliance readiness, and stakeholder engagement.

“The Symposiums will provide opportunities for knowledge sharing, capacity building, and fostering partnerships to strengthen the global anti-doping community.

“Additionally, the programme format will place a focus on interactive sessions, including discussion of case studies; peer exchanges; stakeholder storytelling; and active athlete and government engagement.”

The cities and dates are as follows: