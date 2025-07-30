Sawe targets personal record on Berlin’s fast course

Kenya’s marathon shooting star Sabastian Sawe will run the 2025 BMW BERLIN-MARATHON on 21 September. This was announced by the organisers of Germany’s most spectacular road race on Tuesday.

A unique number of 13 world records were broken during the history of the BMW BERLIN-MARATHON which will see its 51st edition in September.

30 year-old Sawe, who is the current world half marathon champion, will run his third race at the classic distance in Berlin. He clocked a sensational 2:02:05 in his debut in Valencia in December 2024 and instantly became the fifth fastest marathon runner of all times.

His time remained as the world lead for 2024 and it was the second fastest marathon debut ever. This spring Sabastian Sawe also won the top-class London Marathon and with time of 2:02:27 he heads the world list again.

The Kenyan, who has good memories of Berlin since he took the GENERALI BERLIN HALF MARATHON in 2023 with 59:00, might well attack his personal record on Berlin’s fast course.

“We are delighted that Sabastian Sawe recognizes the BMW BERLIN-MARATHON and its flat course. He has already impressed on Berlin’s roads when he took the GENERALI BERLIN HALF MARATHON in 2023. The race will certainly be exciting,“ said Race Director Mark Milde.

Sawe is expected to face a deep and high-class elite field on 21 September. His challengers include the defending champion Milkesa Mengesha and Tanzania’s marathon record holder Gabriel Geay.

Mengesha triumphed somewhat surprisingly a year ago with a personal best of 2:03:17 at the 50th anniversary of the race. Geay improved his time to 2:03:00 three years ago in Valencia. After a weaker year in 2024, he bounced back in February with a victory in Daegu (South Korea) in 2:05:20.

“No other race in the world has set as many world records as Berlin since 1998. As co-founders of the Abbott World Marathon Majors, we are setting standards,“ Jürgen Lock, managing director of marathon organiser SCC EVENTS.