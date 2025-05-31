Home NewsWorldUSA & the Americas Prefontaine Classic 2025 set for women’s steeplechase Paris podium rematch

Prefontaine Classic 2025 set for women’s steeplechase Paris podium rematch

By ATAF Editors 13 views 2 minutes read
Faith Cherotich (KEN) wins the Women's 3000m Steeplechase with a time of 9:05.08 at The Jetour Doha Meeting, part of the Wanda Diamond League, on Friday 16 May 2025 / Photo credit: Marta Gorczynska for Diamond League AG
Faith Cherotich (KEN) wins the Women's 3000m Steeplechase with a time of 9:05.08 at The Jetour Doha Meeting, part of the Wanda Diamond League, on Friday 16 May 2025 / Photo credit: Marta Gorczynska for Diamond League AG

The Prefontaine Classic added a sixth Paris 2024 Olympics podium rematch to the meeting’s programme with the Women’s 3,000m Steeplechase to feature the three medallists in 2025.

The star-studded international line-up promises more world-class results at the 50th edition of the Preclassic meet.

Winfred Yavi (BAHRAIN) is the reigning Olympic gold medalist in the women’s steeplechase, and the current world-ranked No. 1 in the event. While Paris brought her her first-ever Olympic medal, Yavi already had global hardware to her name with the 2023 World Athletics Championships title and the 2023 Diamond Trophy in the 3,000m steeplechase.

Yavi’s best mark of 8:44.39 was set at last summer’s Rome Diamond League meeting and stands as both the Bahraini national record and the area record. Yavi also owns national records in the indoor 3,000m short track (8:39.64) and 5,000m (14:41.99).

Peruth Chemutai (UGANDA) is the reigning Olympic silver medalist in the women’s steeplechase, and the current world-ranked No. 2 in the event.

A two-time Olympic medalist, Chemutai won gold in the event at the Tokyo Olympic Games. Pre Classic fans may remember Chemutai from her thrilling victory at the 2024 Pre Classic, where her 8:55.09 set a new world lead and Ugandan national record in the event.

Chemutai went on to break that national record with her 8:53.34 silver medal performance in Paris, and again just three weeks later with her 8:48.03 run at the 2024 Rome Diamond League meeting.

Faith Cherotich (KENYA) is the reigning Olympic bronze medalist in the women’s steeplechase, and the current world-ranked No. 3 in the event. Cherotich’s 8:55.15 run for Olympic bronze was her personal best.

Cherotich is the reigning Wanda Diamond League champion in the women’s 3,000m steeplechase, having earned her first-ever Diamond Trophy at the 2024 Diamond League Final.

Faith Cherotich owns more global hardware from the 2023 World Athletics Outdoor Championships Budapest23, where she earned a bronze medal, and the 2021 and 2022 World Athletics U20 Championships, where she earned bronze and gold medals, respectively.

The 50th edition of The Prefontaine Classic will be held on Saturday, 5 July at Hayward Field at the University of Oregon. Tickets start at $35 and may be purchased at PreClassic.com/tickets.

Meet The Authors

AthleticsAfrica site icon
ATAF Editors
The Editorial Board at AthleticsAfrica | Web |  + posts

Meet AthleticsAfrica team of editors and contributors || Follow us on Twitter/X  and TikTok / Share our stories on Facebook and Instagram / Connect with us LinkedIn and YouTube.

Click to access the login or register cheese
Athletics Africa
Latest athletics and marathon news, images, videos, live events information and track and field results from the heart of Africa on mobile and web.
©2004-2025 All Rights Reserved / Powered by Yomog Sports + Media

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More