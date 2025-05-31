The Prefontaine Classic added a sixth Paris 2024 Olympics podium rematch to the meeting’s programme with the Women’s 3,000m Steeplechase to feature the three medallists in 2025.

The star-studded international line-up promises more world-class results at the 50th edition of the Preclassic meet.

Winfred Yavi (BAHRAIN) is the reigning Olympic gold medalist in the women’s steeplechase, and the current world-ranked No. 1 in the event. While Paris brought her her first-ever Olympic medal, Yavi already had global hardware to her name with the 2023 World Athletics Championships title and the 2023 Diamond Trophy in the 3,000m steeplechase.

Yavi’s best mark of 8:44.39 was set at last summer’s Rome Diamond League meeting and stands as both the Bahraini national record and the area record. Yavi also owns national records in the indoor 3,000m short track (8:39.64) and 5,000m (14:41.99).

Peruth Chemutai (UGANDA) is the reigning Olympic silver medalist in the women’s steeplechase, and the current world-ranked No. 2 in the event.

A two-time Olympic medalist, Chemutai won gold in the event at the Tokyo Olympic Games. Pre Classic fans may remember Chemutai from her thrilling victory at the 2024 Pre Classic, where her 8:55.09 set a new world lead and Ugandan national record in the event.

Chemutai went on to break that national record with her 8:53.34 silver medal performance in Paris, and again just three weeks later with her 8:48.03 run at the 2024 Rome Diamond League meeting.

Faith Cherotich (KENYA) is the reigning Olympic bronze medalist in the women’s steeplechase, and the current world-ranked No. 3 in the event. Cherotich’s 8:55.15 run for Olympic bronze was her personal best.

Cherotich is the reigning Wanda Diamond League champion in the women’s 3,000m steeplechase, having earned her first-ever Diamond Trophy at the 2024 Diamond League Final.

Faith Cherotich owns more global hardware from the 2023 World Athletics Outdoor Championships Budapest23, where she earned a bronze medal, and the 2021 and 2022 World Athletics U20 Championships, where she earned bronze and gold medals, respectively.

The 50th edition of The Prefontaine Classic will be held on Saturday, 5 July at Hayward Field at the University of Oregon. Tickets start at $35 and may be purchased at PreClassic.com/tickets.