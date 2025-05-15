World record holders to headline 5,000m at 2025 Pre Classic

The top ranked athletes in the world over 5,000m are set to headline the 50th edition of The Prefontaine Classic on July 5, 2025 at Hayward Field, University of Oregon, promising another thrilling distance race in Track Town, U.S.A.

The race will feature the current world record holders in the women’s 5,000m and 10,000m, both of which were set at The Prefontaine Classic.

Gudaf Tsegay (ETH) set the current world record of 14:00.21 at the 2023 Prefontaine Classic, which served as that year’s Wanda Diamond League Final. Tsegay also owns the world record over 1500m indoors, running 3:53.09 in 2021.

A back-to-back World Athletics Outdoor Championships gold medalist over 5,000m (2022) and 10,000m (2023), Tsegay also has two World Athletics Indoor Championships gold medals to her name from 2022 and 2025, both in the 1500m.

Tsegay began her global medal collection in 2014 when Hayward Field played host to the 2014 World Junior Championships, where she won silver in the 1500m.

Beatrice Chebet (KEN) made history at last year’s Prefontaine Classic when she set the world record over 10,000 metres, running 28.54.14. Chebet carried her momentum through the Paris Olympic Games, where she brought home gold medals in both the 5,000m (14:28.56) and 10,000m (30:43.25).

Chebet closed out her 2024 on a high note with another world record, this time over five kilometres on the road (13:54) set in Barcelona on December 31. Currently ranked first in the world over 5,000m, Chebet also owns two World Athletics Championships medals and one World Road Running Championships title.

Medina Eisa (ETH) is currently ranked second in the world over 5,000m and boasts a personal best of 14:16.54 over the distance, set at the London Diamond League meeting in 2023.

Eisa also capped her 2024 at the same Barcelona road five kilometer race as Chebet, finishing in 14:23 to set a new area U20 best time. The Pre Classic will be the debut for the two-time world U20 champion at Hayward Field.

Ejgayehu Taye (ETH) is the third-ranked woman in the world over 5,000m, with her personal best mark of 14:12.98 clocked at the 2022 Prefontaine Classic. Two more of Taye’s top-five fastest times in the 5,000m have come at the last two editions of the Pre Classic.

The reigning World Athletics Championships bronze medalist over 10,000m, Taye has additional bronze medals from the 2022 World Athletics Indoor Championships 3,000m Short Track and the 2023 World Athletics Road Running Championships five kilometer race.

Tsigie Gebreselama (ETH) joins the field vying for her second-straight Pre Classic title in the event. Her 14:18.74 ran at last year’s Pre Classic set a new personal best for Gebreselama, bettering her previous best mark by over 20 seconds. Gebreselama is currently ranked fourth in the world in the women’s 5,000m.

The 50th edition of The Prefontaine Classic will be held on Saturday, July 5 at Hayward Field. Tickets start at just $35 and may be purchased at PreClassic.com (PreClassic.com/tickets). Lexus Legacy Experience VIP packages, which can be purchased in addition to an event ticket, are also on sale.