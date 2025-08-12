On signs three new NIL athletes from Kenya

Swiss sportswear brand On have announced the addition of Doris Lemngole, Marion Jepngetich, and Joy Naukot to its NIL roster.

The three standout track and field and cross country runners from Kenya have already made a significant impression on the NCAA competition at their respective universities.

Doris Lemngole is a standout distance runner heading into her junior year at the University of Alabama, United States of America.

She has consistently dominated the collegiate scene, winning the 2024 Outdoor NCAA 3000m steeplechase title, the 2024 NCCA Cross Country title, and most recently, the 2024 NCAA Indoor 5000m and outdoor 3000m steeplechase title.

A recent Bowerman finalist, Lemngole set a new collegiate record of 8:58.15 in the steeplechase and was named the USTFCCCA Lance Harter Collegiate National Athlete of the Year for Cross Country in 2024.

Her achievements have earned her a spot on the Kenyan team for the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 25 in September.

Marion Jepngetich, the U20 World Championship silver medalist in the 3000m, has made a name for herself on the NCAA circuit despite only racing on the circuit since January this year.

Representing the University of New Mexico, Jepngetich has put on strong performances across the 1500m, 3000m, and 5000m distances.

In her freshman year, she finished fourth in the 2025 NCAA Outdoor 5000m final and had two second-place finishes in the 1500m and 5000m at the Mountain West Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

On announces NIL deals with Collegiate track standouts from Kenya – Doris Lemngole, Marion Jepngetich, and Joy Naukot / Photo credits: On

Joy Naukot, majoring in sports management at West Virginia University, has already demonstrated her immense potential in her freshman year of her collegiate career.

A First Team All-American and Big 12 Women’s Newcomer of the Year, Naukot finished third in the NCAA Outdoor 10,000m championship. She finished second in the 3000m and 5000m at the Big 12 Championships.

“We’re excited to announce that Doris, Marion, and Joy have signed NIL deals with On,” said Libby Davidson, NIL Athlete Manager at On, announcing the news.

“This partnership is a testament to their exceptional talent and perfectly aligns with our commitment to innovation and performance. We’re thrilled to welcome them to the On family and can’t wait to support them on their journey ahead.”