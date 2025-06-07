LOC reveal brand for World Athletics U20 Championships Oregon 26

The World Athletics U20 Championships Oregon 26 (WU20 Oregon 26) has unveiled its vibrant new branding, showcasing a dynamic event logo infused with iconic symbols and bold colors that capture the spirit of Oregon.

As legendary University of Oregon coach Bill Bowerman famously stated, “Oregon is wood and wood is Oregon.”

This is represented through the geometric Oregon trees visible in the World Athletics U20 Championships Oregon 26 logo. The triangles stacked to make up the tree in the centre of the logo are the same as the triangle used in the World Athletics logo.

In addition to forming a geometric tree, the triangles in the center of the logo also provide the place where two geometric wings come together, a nod to both the traditional track & field symbol of a winged foot as well as Oregon’s state motto.

In 1987, the phrase “She flies with her own wings” was adopted as the official motto of the State of Oregon after being proposed by Oregon’s first-ever woman elected as governor, Barbara Roberts.

The primary iteration of the WU20 Oregon 26 mark features a light blue to represent Oregon’s many waters and streams, as well as light green to represent Oregon’s nature and trees.

The WU20 Oregon 26 will take place August 4-9, 2026 at Hayward Field at the University of Oregon, USA.

The event is hosted by TrackTown USA, the non-profit organization responsible for the 2014 IAAF World Junior Championships, which was the last time this event has been held in the United States.