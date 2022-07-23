McLaughlin obliterates world 400m hurdles record with 50.68 in Oregon – AthleticsAfrica
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

USA & the Americas

McLaughlin obliterates world 400m hurdles record with 50.68 in Oregon

Sydney McLaughlin breaks the world 400m hurdles record for the fourth time of her career, obliterating her previous best with 50.68 to win her first world title in the event at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 on Friday.

By

Published

Sydney McLaughlin (© How Lao / WCH Oregon22)
Sydney McLaughlin (© How Lao / WCH Oregon22)

Sydney McLaughlin has broken the world 400m hurdles record for the fourth time of her career, obliterating her previous best with 50.68 to win her first world title in the event at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 on Friday 22 July.

In another epic race in front of a passionate home crowd, the 22-year-old Olympic champion raised the bar yet again. 

Behind her, Netherlands’ Olympic bronze medallist Femke Bol secured silver in 52.27, while USA’s former world record-holder Dalilah Muhammad clocked 53.13 for bronze.

Sydney McLaughlin on her way to breaking the world 400m hurdles record in Oregon (© Getty Images)
Sydney McLaughlin on her way to breaking the world 400m hurdles record in Oregon (© Getty Images)
Sydney McLaughlin on her way to breaking the world 400m hurdles record in Oregon (© Getty Images)
Sydney McLaughlin on her way to breaking the world 400m hurdles record in Oregon (© Getty Images)

It is the third world record that Sydney McLaughlin has set at Hayward Field. 

Her first came at the 2021 US Olympic Trials, when she clocked 51.90 to improve on the 52.16 global mark that Muhammad had set when winning the 2019 world title ahead of her compatriot.

Just over a month later, McLaughlin ran 51.46 to win the Olympic title in Tokyo, and she broke the record for a third time at this year’s US Championships in Eugene on 25 June, clocking 51.41.

The 2022 World Athletics Championships will come to a close in Eugene, Oregon on Sunday.

Meet The Authors

World Athletics logo
World Athletics
Editorial Team at World Athletics | Website | + Posts

World Athletics (formerly the International Association of Athletics Federations - IAAF) is the international governing body for the sport of athletics, such as running, jumping and throwing.

In this article:, ,

You May Also Like

Silver medalist Djamel Sedjati of Team Algeria, gold medalist Emmanuel Kipkurui Korir of Team Kenya, and bronze medalist Marco Arop of Team Canada pose during the medal ceremony for the Men's 800m Final on day nine of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 at Hayward Field on July 23, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images for World Athletics) Silver medalist Djamel Sedjati of Team Algeria, gold medalist Emmanuel Kipkurui Korir of Team Kenya, and bronze medalist Marco Arop of Team Canada pose during the medal ceremony for the Men's 800m Final on day nine of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 at Hayward Field on July 23, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images for World Athletics)

Africa

Korir and Tsegay mine gold, Zango upgrades to silver at World Athletics Championships Oregon22

Ethiopian Gudaf Tsegay takes gold in women’s 5,000m; Kenyan Emmanuel Korir triumph in the men’s 800m; Hugues Fabrice Zango of Burkina Faso soars to...

10 hours ago
Team Nigeria 4x100m women quartet: Joy Chinenye Udo-Gabriel, Ofili, Rosemary Chukwuma and Nzubechi Grace Nwokocha / Photo credit: Lynne Wachira Team Nigeria 4x100m women quartet: Joy Chinenye Udo-Gabriel, Ofili, Rosemary Chukwuma and Nzubechi Grace Nwokocha / Photo credit: Lynne Wachira

Nigeria

Nwokocha drags Nigerian women into World 4x100m relay final in Oregon

Sprinter Grace Nwokocha ran an outstanding anchor leg with 9.95 split to pulled the Nigerian women's 4x100m relay quartet back into contention for third...

1 day ago
Liberia's Joseph Fahnbulleh finishes just off the podium in 200 metres at World Athletics Championships Oregon22 Liberia's Joseph Fahnbulleh finishes just off the podium in 200 metres at World Athletics Championships Oregon22

Liberia

Fahnbulleh raises the bar for Liberian sprints, despite missing 200m podium in Oregon

Liberia's Joseph Fahnbulleh finishes just off the podium, clocking 19.84 secs, in the men's 200 metres final at World Athletics Championships Oregon22 on Thursday.

2 days ago
Gold Medallist Kazakhstan's Norah Jeruto celebrates alongside Silver Medallist Ethopia's Werkuha Getachew and bronze medallist Ethopia's Mekides Abebe after winning the women's 3000 metres steeplechase and setting a new world championship record in Oregon / Reuters | Mike Segar Gold Medallist Kazakhstan's Norah Jeruto celebrates alongside Silver Medallist Ethopia's Werkuha Getachew and bronze medallist Ethopia's Mekides Abebe after winning the women's 3000 metres steeplechase and setting a new world championship record in Oregon / Reuters | Mike Segar

Kenya

Getachew shatters Ethiopian record for World Steeplechase silver in Oregon

Werkuha Getachew sets an Ethiopian record for silver while her compatriot Mekides Abebe took bronze as Kenyan-born Norah Jeruto set a World Championships record...

3 days ago