The 20th edition of the Türkiye Is Bankasi Istanbul Half Marathon will be staged on Sunday, four days after an earthquake hit the metropolis.

Spor Istanbul was one of very few race organisers worldwide that successfully continued with their major road running events during corona lockdowns, introducing all necessary safety regulations and by doing so setting an example and inspiring others to follow.

Now, a day after the earthquake, which did not take any casualties and only caused limited damage, there is no question: The tested and experienced organisation of Spor Istanbul goes ahead once more.

Excellent fields have been assembled for the Türkiye Is Bankasi Istanbul Half Marathon, which is Türkiye’s premier road running event and a World Athletics Gold Label Road Race.

“Yesterday an earthquake occurred in Istanbul, and we are grateful that there were no casualties or significant damages as a result of that,” said Race Director Renay Onur.

“In Türkiye, life continues to proceed as usual across all sectors, including sports. All sports events will take place as planned.”

“This Sunday, we are proud to be hosting the 20th edition of the Türkiye Is Bankasi Istanbul Half Marathon with a record number of participants. We are pleased to proceed with our activities, as there is no cause for concern.”

Organisers are expecting a total of around 17,000 athletes to participate in Turkey’s fastest and biggest half. This includes runners who will compete in the 10k race staged parallel.

In the men’s race the course record of 59:15 will become a target. Two athletes who have shown great form recently are regarded favorites on Sunday.

Ethiopia’s Haftu Teklu, who won the Seoul Marathon in March with 2:05:42, is the fastest runner on the start list with a personal bests of 59:06. The other one is Alex Matata of Kenya, who took the Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon in the United Arab Emirates in February in impressive fashion, clocking a PB of 59:20 despite windy conditions.

It was Alex Matata who asked the Istanbul organisers for a sub 59:00 pace on Sunday with the help of pacemakers. The 27 year-old Kenyan, who grew up in the capital Nairobi and now trains in Eldoret, was asked if he would move up to the marathon after his victory in Ras Al Khaimah.

“Not for two years,“ Matata replied. “I still want to run faster at the half marathon, in the 58 and maybe 57 minutes.“ It will be in Istanbul on Sunday where he hopes to achieve the next big improvement with a time of sub 59:00.

Berehanu Tsegu is a third athlete on the start list with a PB of sub one hour. The Ethiopian ran 59:42 back in 2019 in Lisbon, but this year achieved a fine marathon time with 2:05:14 in Dubai in January. He was runner-up in this prestigious marathon and his performance suggests that he might be in form for a half marathon PB as well.

The women’s race might well feature a duel between the defending champion Sheila Chelangat and fellow-Kenyan Judy Kemboi. Since Winfridah Moseti of Kenya withdrew due to an injury they are the likely favourites.

“I am ready for Istanbul,“ said Chelangat before adding: “Despite the weather!“ It was last year when there was some heavy rain which made the roads slippery.

In these difficult conditions Sheila Chelangat still managed to improve her PB by almost three minutes to 66:47. It was one of four personal records she ran at the half marathon in 2024. In Valencia she clocked her current PB of 66:06 in October.

“I am happy to return to Istanbul,“ said Chelangat, who will be pleased to know that weather conditions are most probably better than last year.

But the defending champion is not the fastest woman on the start list. Judy Kemboi is another athlete, who achieved her breakthrough in 2024. After a string of fine performances she improved to 65:43 when she was runner-up in Copenhagen in September.

Kemboi has shown strong form again this year in the half marathon, when she was second in Ras Al Khaimah with 66:34. Looking ahead to the Türkiye Is Bankasi Istanbul Half Marathon she said: “I am in good form and I will try to lower my PB.“

Judy Kemboi trained together with her fiancé Crispus Korir in Iten, Kenya. Korir will be her personal pacemaker in Istanbul on Sunday.

With six more women on the start list with personal records of sub 67:00 the women’s field has great depth. However the course record of Kenya’s Ruth Chepngetich, who broke the world record in Istanbul during the pandemic in 2021 with 64:02, will surely be out of reach.

The race on Sunday will start at 9.15 am local time and a livestream with English commentary can be accessed at: www.istanbulyarimaratonu.com

Elite Runners with Personal Bests:

Men:

Haftu Teklu ETH 59:06

Alex Matata KEN 59:20

Berehanu Tsegu ETH 59:42

Callum Hawkins GBR 60:00

Gemechu Bute ETH 60:03

Ali Kaya TUR 60:16

Mathew Samperu KEN 60:27

Shadrack Kipkurui KEN 60:40

Abel Mutai KEN 61:00

Aaron Bienenfeld GER 61:39

Laban Kipkemboi KEN 62:01

Women: