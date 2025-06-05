WCH Tokyo 25 unveils official medal design with 100 days to go

In 100 days, the world’s greatest athletes will gather in Tokyo for the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 25. To mark this milestone, the local organizing committee has revealed the medal designs for athletes who reach the podium from 13-21 September.

Drawing on ideas from Japan’s junior and high school athletics stars, and shaped through consultation with a panel of young athletes and design experts, the medals represent victory and the journey it takes to get there.

In a nod to Tokyo’s natural heritage and WCH Tokyo 25‘s sustainability promise, the case for each medal is made from locally sourced Tama wood – a tactile reminder of the host city.

The medals and medal case will be on public display from Friday 6 June at the Central Exhibition Area on the second floor of the Tokyo Metropolitan Government No.1 Building.

Each medal will be custom-engraved on the back with the medalist’s name, their country’s three-letter code, and the event in which they triumphed.

This engraving will take place inside the stadium, ensuring that the medal handed over during the ceremony is not just a symbol of victory but their victory, made personal from the very moment it’s awarded.

“I am delighted to unveil the official medal design and medal case on this symbolic day, 100 days before the World Athletics Championships return to Tokyo,” said Mitsugi Ogata, President of the Local Organising Committee of the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 25.

“This design is the result of a truly collaborative effort. Design experts and youth athletes all contributed their voices to help shape something meaningful for athletes around the world.

“The medal case, crafted from locally sourced Tama wood, reflects our commitment to sustainability.”

“With the distinctive track stripe from our official logo incorporated into the medal design, I hope it becomes a powerful source of motivation for the athletes who strive to hold it in their hands, and a lasting memory for fans both in Japan and around the world,” Ogata added.

The Medals

World Athletics Championships Tokyo 25 medals / Photo credit: WCH Tokyo 25 LOC World Athletics Championships Tokyo 25 medals / Photo credit: WCH Tokyo 25 LOC

The medal ceremonies at WCH Tokyo 25 will be held at the Medal Plaza, an open-air plaza situated just outside the southern area of Japan National Stadium.

Designed with a warm, wood-themed aesthetic that complements the architecture of the stadium, the Medal Plaza will offer a welcoming and distinctive atmosphere for athletes and fans alike.

Spectators will enjoy a rare opportunity to experience the emotion of the moment up close, celebrating alongside the newly crowned medalists in an intimate and inspiring setting.

This unique space is set to become a focal point of the championships, fostering unforgettable memories for all in attendance.