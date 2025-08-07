Makarawu signs professional contract with On

Zimbabwean sprint sensation Tapiwanashe Carlie Makarawu has signed a professional contract with Swiss sportswear brand On after a breakout season with the University of Kentucky.

Born on August 14, 2000 in Zimbabwe, Tapiwanashe Makarawu attended Bradley High School and Bindura University of Science Education till 2021 before moving to the United States of America to attend New Mexico Junior College.

Makarawu rapidly rose through the college ranks, dominating the collegiate scene with multiple NJCAA championships before breaking the Zimbabwe national record on his University of Kentucky debut.

He ran a Zimbabwean 200m record of 20.10 seconds at the Texas Tech Corky/Crofoot Shootout in April 2023, breaking Brian Dzingai‘s mark – held for almost two decades. He also lowered his 100m personal best to 10.05 seconds at the same event.

In January 2024, Makarawu set an indoor 200m best of 20.29 seconds at the Texas International in Lubbock, and then lowered his outdoor lifetime best to 19.93 seconds in April 2024.

Makarawu secured both the 2025 NCAA Indoor and Outdoor 200m titles, setting a new national record with a personal best of 19.84 seconds in the latter event.

The 24-year-old also notably placed sixth in the men’s 200m final at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and is set to represent Zimbabwe at the upcoming World Athletics Championships in Tokyo this September.

Zimbabwe’s Tapiwanashe Carlie Makarawu is a double NCAA Indoor and Outdoor 200m champion in 2025 / Photo credit: On

“We’re incredibly proud and excited to welcome these six exceptionally talented athletes to the professional side of the On family as they transition from their impressive collegiate careers into professional track and field,” said Kevin Quadrozzi, Athlete Manager at On.

“Each of these athletes embodies the spirit of innovation and elite performance that defines On, and we look forward to supporting them as they achieve even greater heights on the world stage.”