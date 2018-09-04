The IAAF has released the provisional entry list for the IAAF Continental Cup Ostrava 2018, which will take place from 8-9 September in the Městský Stadium in Ostrava Vítkovice, Czech Republic.

The provisional list of entries, which is subject to change ahead of the start of competition on Saturday, includes world record-holders, Olympic champions, world champions and many continental champions.

The IAAF Continental Cup Ostrava 2018 will be broadcast around the world and in Africa. Kwese Sports TV will broadcast the competition live in South Africa and Sub-Sahara Africa.

There will also be a live stream of Ostrava 2018 on the IAAF's YouTube channel and Facebook page in the countries and territories below:

AFRICA

Chad

Djibouti

Mauritania

Somalia

Sudan

AMERICAS

Anguilla

Antigua

Argentina

Aruba

Bahamas

Barbados

Barbuda

Belize

Bermuda

Bolivia

Bonaire

British Virgin Islands

Cayman Islands

Chile

Colombia

Costa Rica

Cuba

Curacao

Dominica

Dominican Republic

Ecuador

El Salvador

Falkland Islands

French Guiana

Grenada

Guadeloupe

Guatemala

Guyana

Haiti

Honduras

Jamaica

Martinique

Mexico

Montserrat

Nicaragua

Panama

Paraguay

Peru

St Barts

St Kitts and Nevis

St Lucia

St Maarten

St Martin

St Vincent and the Grenadines

Surinam

Trinidad & Tobago

Turks & Cacos

Uruguay

Venezuela

ASIA

Bangladesh

Bhutan

Brunei

Cambodia

China

East Timor

Guam

Hong Kong

Indonesia

Korea

Laos

Macau

Malaysia

Maldives

Mongolia

Myanmar

Nepal

New Caledonia

Pakistan

Philippines

Singapore

Sri Lanka

Taiwan

Thailand

Vietnam

EUROPE

Andorra

Armenia

Austria

Azerbaijan

Belgium

Kosovo

Croatia

Cyprus

Estonia

France

Georgia

Germany

Hungary

Iceland

Ireland

Israel

Italy

Kazakhstan

Kyrgyzstan

Latvia

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malta

Moldova

Monaco

Netherlands

Norway

Portugal

San Marino

St Helena

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Switzerland

Tajikistan

Turkey

Turkmenistan

Ukraine

United Kingdom

Uzbekistan

Vatican State

OCEANIA

Australia

Fiji

Tonga

New changes in format

A summary of changes to the event format for the IAAF Continental Cup Ostrava 2018.

Track events

Except for the 3000m and 3000m steeplechase, track events are conducted according to IAAF rules.

In the 3000m and 3000m steeplechase, the athlete reaching the finish line in the last position after the third (with four laps to go), fourth (with three laps to go), fifth (with two laps to go) and sixth (with one lap to go) full lap, respectively, is eliminated and shall not complete the race, with only the remaining four athletes competing on the last lap.

If the number of athletes at any elimination point is less than the required (that is, 8, 7, 6, 5), no elimination will take place at that point. Officials will indicate the elimination to the athlete.

Field events

High jump and pole vault are conducted according to IAAF rules.

Long jump, triple jump, shot put, discus, hammer and javelin ('horizontal field events') will have two phases.

In the first phase (qualification), all athletes have three trials, after which they are ranked. The highest ranked athlete from each team (i.e. a total of four athletes) proceed to round four. All other athletes are eliminated and ranked from fifth to eighth according to their best performance after three rounds of trials.

Round four (semi-final) and round five (final) is the second phase of the competition. At the end of round four, the two lowest ranked athletes are ranked third and fourth according to their performance in this round and are eliminated.

The two best ranked athletes in round four proceed to round five, which is the final round. In round five, the better ranked athlete in this round wins the competition, the other is second.

If all the four athletes fail in round four, the two best ranked athletes after the first three rounds will go to round five. If in round four only one athlete has a valid performance, the second athlete to progress to round five will be the athlete (from a different team) with the best valid performance after the first three rounds.

If in round five both athletes fail, the winner is the athlete with the better performance in round four. If in round four those athletes failed, the winner is the athlete with the better performance after the first three rounds and the other is second.

Scoring

General

Athletes are ranked according to their finishing positions in the event and are given individual points (8 to 1) accordingly. A team ranking is then determined by adding the individual points of each athlete in each team.

Team points are awarded according to the team ranking. The first team scores 8 points, the second scores 6 points, the third scores 4 points and the fourth scores 2 points.

3000m and 3000m steeplechase

In the 3000m and 3000m steeplechase, all athletes are awarded points regardless if they are eliminated or not.

Eliminated athletes who do not stop after receiving the indication will be disqualified from the event.

Relay events

In the relay events, the scoring is as follows:

1st – 8 points

– 8 points 2nd – 6 points

– 6 points 3rd – 4 points

– 4 points 4th – 2 points

View Team Entries

IAAF Continental Cup Ostrava 2018 team entries by events