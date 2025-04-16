WADA and Moroccan NADO set for first African NADO Forum

This week, World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Director General, Olivier Niggli, and other members of WADA’s staff were in Rabat, Morocco, for the inaugural African National Anti-Doping Organization (NADO) Forum.

The two-day forum, which began on Monday was co-hosted by the Moroccan NADO (AMAD) and was supported in part by WADA’s partnership with SuperSport.

It provided a unique opportunity for Anti-Doping Organizations (ADOs) and representatives from other relevant organizations in Africa to meet, share best practices, and engage with WADA leadership on a number of important issues pertaining to the region.

It featured representatives from 15 NADOs, as well as from all five Regional Anti-Doping Organizations (RADOs) based in Africa. Swiss Sport Integrity was also represented, as part of its collaboration with the Moroccan NADO, as was the African Union of Sports Medicine.

During his opening address, Mr. Niggli thanked the hosts and participants for their dedication to clean sport initiatives in Africa, and later delivered a presentation on WADA’s Strategic Plan for 2025-2029, with an emphasis on how WADA’s initiatives over the next five years will impact athletes and stakeholders around the world.

Mr. Niggli said: “It was a pleasure to spend time with our African partners during the inaugural African NADO Forum. We had substantial discussions on several important topics that pertain to the African region. WADA thanks the Moroccan NADO for its hospitality and for working with us to put this event together.

“These types of forums are important – bringing regional stakeholders together to discuss specific issues relating to their constituency is the most effective way to lay the foundation for tangible change. This week’s discussions were an excellent start.”

The agenda also featured a presentation by the Director of WADA’s Africa Office, Rodney Swigelaar, who focused on the anti-doping program in Africa and WADA’s initiatives currently in place across the continent.

He said: “I commend our regional and international stakeholders for making our discussions in Rabat such a positive experience. It was great to see the collaboration on show at the forum, as participants had an opportunity to engage with each other on matters affecting their work in implementing robust anti-doping programs in their respective countries.

“The anti-doping programme in Africa has steadily improved in recent years, and forums like this one will make a marked impact on continuing that progress in the years to come. We are now eagerly looking ahead to the regional symposium that will be held in Africa next year, where matters relevant to the implementation of the 2027 World Anti-Doping Code and International Standards will take center stage.”

Along with a number of opportunities for roundtable discussions and interactive workshops, the forum’s agenda focused on:

Athlete and NADO representation;

The role of WADA’s National Anti-Doping Expert Advisory Group;

African RADOs and the collaboration between NADOs and RADOs in the region;

The 2027 World Anti-Doping Code and International Standards update; and

Innovation in anti-doping awareness and education.

“We are honored to have had the opportunity to welcome WADA and our partners from across Africa to Rabat for this important forum,” said AMAD President, Dr. Fatima Abouali. “Participants held engaging, thoughtful discussions and our presenters provided valuable insight that each representative can bring back to their respective Anti-Doping Organizations.”

“Those in attendance are surely leaving with a renewed sense of motivation to continue to protect clean sport in Africa and around the world. We look forward to reconvening in 2026 at WADA’s regional symposium in Africa, and I look forward to seeing the progress that is made as a direct result of the work done here this week.”

The agenda included presentations from a number of WADA representatives, including Education Committee Chair, Kady Kanouté Tounkara, who is an Olympian in the sport of basketball; and Executive Committee and Athlete Council member, Humphrey Kayange, who is also a member of the International Olympic Committee’s Athletes’ Commission and an Olympian in the sport of rugby.

In addition, those present agreed to a number of outcomes, including:

Recognizing the key role of WADA’s Africa office in ensuring that stakeholders in the region stay informed and engaged in the global anti-doping system, and committing to participating in next year’s regional symposium;

Reinforcing the important role that NADOs play in maintaining Code compliance and ensuring that local authorities, including governments, understand their role in protecting clean sport;

Ensuring that African stakeholders are informed and begin to prepare for the implementation of the 2027 Code and International Standards; and

Emphasizing the importance of the athlete voice and the positive role of WADA’s Athlete Council.

During the forum, Mr. Niggli also met with Mr. Mohamed Saad Berrada, Moroccan Minister of National Education, Preschool and Sports, to discuss anti-doping in Morocco and the importance of governmental support of NADOs and RADOs in Africa.